Anderson University announces debt forgiveness for former students
ANDERSON, Ind. — Winds of change are blowing across a number of college and university campuses around the Hoosier State. Anderson University is becoming the latest in higher education to announce plans to make a degree more attainable, announcing the launch of a pilot program to that will allow them to forgive thousands of dollars of debt for many former students.
Perry Township Schools superintendent retiring at end of school year
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools announced Tuesday Superintendent Patrick Mapes will retire at the end of the school year. Mapes has been the district's superintendent since July of 2016. During his tenure, the district underwent $153 million in construction projects, increased teacher base salaries by nearly $17,000 and secured more than $32 million in grants and equipment for teacher incentives.
Perry Township school board unanimously votes to end school choice in district
INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township School Board voted on a plan to reshape schools in the district Monday night. The board gave unanimous support for the proposal, but that was hardly the case among parents who spoke out against eliminating school choice before the board voted. Superintendent Patrick Mapes...
Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat. FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Those competing at the state championship...
Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
'A Merry Prairie Holiday' celebrates holiday traditions at Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday festivals and the folks at Conner Prairie in Fishers are inviting Hoosiers to come out and have “A Merry Prairie Holiday.”. The grounds have been transformed into a magical and historical holiday experience with huge lights display, several attractions and historic recreations.
'I need closure before I go' | Woman hopes renewed look at Baumester case brings clues in son's 1993 disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS — In a world where just about everyone has a cell phone these days, Sharon Livingston also holds onto the wired telephone line she's had in her west Indianapolis home for close to 40 years. It's not because Sharon ever uses it to make any calls, but because...
'Random Act of Christmas Kindness' group surprises 47 restaurant workers in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Sunday was a special night in Morgan County as the Random Act of Christmas Kindness (RACK) group surprised dozens of employees with gifts at a restaurant in Mooresville. Sandy Cribbs started this tradition 16 years ago. "Years ago, I was a single parent of two littles....
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
Protest planned over Indianapolis Public Library not promoting interim CEO
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers concerned about the direction of leadership at the Indianapolis Public Library's Central Library are planning to bring their concerns to the street and protest Monday in hopes of getting some answers. At issue, protestors say, is how the library has been handling filling the role of...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
Indiana reports 1st pediatric flu death; health officials urge vaccinations
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the state's first pediatric flu death. It comes as more than 24 people have died from influenza in Indiana this season. Health and hospital officials are urging people to get vaccinated against influenza. “With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings,...
'They're turning this into a slum' | A trashy situation for tenants at Cheswick Village Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine living in a community surrounded by trash, and apartments filled with mold, rats and roaches. . That's what's happening in Cheswick Village Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Neighbors say two weeks ago, dumpsters disappeared. "One day, the bins just was gone. They've...
State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
Indianapolis Public Library resumes search for CEO after candidate turns offer down
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is again searching for a CEO after the candidate they offered it to turned it down. Dr. Gabriel Morley has decided to decline the offer. It comes after 13News learned there were planned protests over his appointment. People were upset the board did...
Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
Agents seize shipments of gun parts entering Indianapolis from overseas
INDIANAPOLIS — Customs officers seized several shipments of gun parts and items used in manufacturing firearm parts in Indianapolis last week. Ten shipments containing 56 types of gun parts and accessories used to manufacture them were seized Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 as they arrived in Indianapolis from Israel and Spain. The shipments were ultimately heading to residences in Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. They did not have the proper permits required to import the parts.
Girl Named Tom to perform at Brown County Music Center in March 2023
NASHVILLE, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Girl Named Tom, who won Season 21 of "The Voice," will perform in Nashville, Indiana, in March 2023. The sibling trio, who lives in South Bend, will perform at the Brown...
IMPD to expand use of technology in crime fight
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are banking on technology to help them curb illegal activity around the city. Right now, officers patrol the streets and increasingly use cameras positioned all over the city. "Crime doesn't stay in one place," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. "If police go there, we...
