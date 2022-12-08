ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson University announces debt forgiveness for former students

ANDERSON, Ind. — Winds of change are blowing across a number of college and university campuses around the Hoosier State. Anderson University is becoming the latest in higher education to announce plans to make a degree more attainable, announcing the launch of a pilot program to that will allow them to forgive thousands of dollars of debt for many former students.
ANDERSON, IN
Perry Township Schools superintendent retiring at end of school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools announced Tuesday Superintendent Patrick Mapes will retire at the end of the school year. Mapes has been the district's superintendent since July of 2016. During his tenure, the district underwent $153 million in construction projects, increased teacher base salaries by nearly $17,000 and secured more than $32 million in grants and equipment for teacher incentives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
'A Merry Prairie Holiday' celebrates holiday traditions at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday festivals and the folks at Conner Prairie in Fishers are inviting Hoosiers to come out and have “A Merry Prairie Holiday.”. The grounds have been transformed into a magical and historical holiday experience with huge lights display, several attractions and historic recreations.
FISHERS, IN
State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
ANDERSON, IN
Agents seize shipments of gun parts entering Indianapolis from overseas

INDIANAPOLIS — Customs officers seized several shipments of gun parts and items used in manufacturing firearm parts in Indianapolis last week. Ten shipments containing 56 types of gun parts and accessories used to manufacture them were seized Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 as they arrived in Indianapolis from Israel and Spain. The shipments were ultimately heading to residences in Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. They did not have the proper permits required to import the parts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD to expand use of technology in crime fight

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are banking on technology to help them curb illegal activity around the city. Right now, officers patrol the streets and increasingly use cameras positioned all over the city. "Crime doesn't stay in one place," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. "If police go there, we...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
