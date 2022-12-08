INDIANAPOLIS — Customs officers seized several shipments of gun parts and items used in manufacturing firearm parts in Indianapolis last week. Ten shipments containing 56 types of gun parts and accessories used to manufacture them were seized Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 as they arrived in Indianapolis from Israel and Spain. The shipments were ultimately heading to residences in Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. They did not have the proper permits required to import the parts.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO