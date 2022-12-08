Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO