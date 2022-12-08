Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wichita Eagle
Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals’ Win Over Browns
Jessie Bates held his 3rd annual Single Mother’s Initiative over the weekend. He partnered with Bigger Than Sneakers, Inc. to treat single mothers and their children to a few days full of festivities. “I am so excited for this year’s event,” Bates said prior to the event. “Every year...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Corione Harris, Cornerback, Southern Jaguars
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Dequan Jackson, Linebacker, Colorado State Rams
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Quan Hampton, Wide Receiver, Northern Iowa Panthers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit
Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
Wichita Eagle
First Team to Clinch Playoff Spot Doesn’t Guarantee Postseason Success
So, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, doing it with their 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Super Bowl here they come. Not exactly. Rarely has it worked out that way for teams who were the first ones to qualify for the postseason. Since...
Wichita Eagle
Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?
From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett’s Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue. Staring down...
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady’s Homecoming was Spoiled by a Brock Party
Maybe those people who labeled Tom Brady as being David were right about Brock Purdy being the Goliath. As I mentioned in my preview article, they didn't play directly against one another. Brady faced the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Purdy faced a normally good Bucs defense that was very banged up last Sunday at Levi's. Neither of their starting safeties suited up and super star defensive tackle Vita Vea left the game very early on with an injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was inactive as well.
Wichita Eagle
EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?
The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon
A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.
Wichita Eagle
Stability Status Check for Bears at Several Spots
With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity. They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any. Playing...
Wichita Eagle
Okonkwo a Bright Spot on Offense
NASHVILLE – After three straight losses, Mike Vrabel did not have much interest in “atta boys.”. Not even for Chig Okonkwo, the rookie tight end who has become an increasingly important and productive member of the Tennessee Titans’ offense in recent weeks. “The statistics probably cloud some...
Wichita Eagle
Deebo Samuel Likely to Miss Three Weeks With Knee, Ankle Injuries
Deebo Samuel could possibly return to the football field before the 49ers conclude the regular season. The San Francisco wide receiver sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain in the team’s 35–7 win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Samuel could return in around three weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson To Undergo Surgery, Miss College Football Playoff
Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson announced on Tuesday evening that he will not play in the College Football Playoff due to a lingering foot injury that will require surgery. “As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know God have (sic) bigger...
Wichita Eagle
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Starting QB For Remainder of Season
After coming into 2022 as defending Super Bowl champions, at 4-9, the Los Angeles Rams seem hopelessly out of the playoff race. The Rams have a very slim chance but would have to run the table and get a lot of help from other teams across the league. The Seattle...
The Kansas City Star
KU coach Bill Self ‘thankful’ sophomore power forward KJ Adams chose basketball
The 6-foot-7 Austin native wouldn’t look out of place on a football field.
Wichita Eagle
‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City
The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol
The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
Comments / 0