Toni Collette Announces Divorce Same Day Husband Seen Kissing Another Woman

By Marco Margaritoff
 5 days ago

Actor Toni Collette announced on Wednesday she is divorcing husband Dave Galafassi, hours after photos were published showing him kissing another woman.

“After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Collette and Galafassi wrote in a joint statement posted to her Instagram on Wednesday. “We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape,” the statement continued. “We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition period peacefully.”

A representative for Collette did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The announcement came hours after paparazzi photos were published showing Galafassi kissing another woman on a beach near Sydney, according to Page Six .

Collette, 50, married the now-44-year-old musician in a Buddhist ceremony in 2003, according to People . They welcomed daughter Sage Florence in January 2008 and son Arlo Robert in April 2011 . The Australian celebrities had been splitting their time between Sydney and Los Angeles, according to reports.

“No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it,” Collette wrote in an Instagram story — less than one week after returning to the social media platform — before announcing the split in her Instagram post.

A representative for Galafassi could not immediately be located.

Collette and Galafassi, a former drummer for the Aussie rock band Gelbison, first met at a party for the group’s debut single “Metal Detector” in 2002. Collette told The Sydney Morning Herald that she went to another party a few days later and that “he was the first person I saw … and I just kind of melted.”

They later formed Toni Collette & the Finish, for which the Oscar-nominated actor was lead singer and sole writer on an 11-track 2006 album, “Beautiful Awkward Pictures.” Collette spoke glowingly of Galafassi just a few years ago while promoting her movie “Wanderlust.”

“My husband is such a good person,” Colette told Now to Love in 2019 . “He’s so patient. He’s amazing with our kids and he’s so loving, caring and supportive. He puts everybody else first. I’m the luckiest woman, I really am.”

