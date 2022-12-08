ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband Surprises Wife With 20 Ft. Giant Christmas Tree

By Kourtney Borman
 5 days ago

It is literally taller than their cabin!

Christmas is the perfect time to surprise friends and loved ones with the perfect little gift. Maybe it is something that you DIY’d yourself , or just something that you know they have been wanting for a long time but never had the opportunity to buy for themselves. Seeing the surprise and wonder on their faces is always a gift in return.

Well, one man decided to surprise his wife with a pre-gift! So what did Kiel James Patrick surprise her with? A ginormous Christmas tree…

Let me start off by saying that these two apparently LOVE Christmas, almost as much as they love each other. The entire season is special to them, so when Kiel wanted to make this holiday even more special, he knew just what to do.

Order a 20-foot Balsam Hill Christmas tree for his wife… That is right. Twenty feet. For comparison, most people’s indoor faux trees are anywhere from six to ten feet tall, maybe twelve if you’ve got a tall roof. A 20-footer is more akin to something you’d see in a shopping mall or city square, but he ordered it anyway.

The entire thing arrived in five huge boxes, and it took five whole hours for them to set everything up. The top was, naturally, the hardest piece to assemble and put on, as Kiel had to balance on the very top of his ladder and hope that nothing fell down in the meantime. And it looks amazing, stretching high above their cabin, pre-lit with wonderful warm light, and obviously just waiting for the snow to start falling and really finish off the whole look.

Sadly we don’t get to see Kiel’s wife's reaction, at least not in this video, but you can bet that I will be on the lookout to share it with you as soon as it is up!


