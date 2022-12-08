ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to 40% on celeb-loved styles in Reformation’s Winter Sale

By Hannah Southwick
 11 days ago

With wintertime on the way, Reformation’s cozy cashmere deals are heating up.

The sustainable style brand kicked off its Winter Sale today, offering up to 40% off on everything from staple sweaters to party-ready pieces.

It’s also the prime time to steal shopping inspiration straight from celebrities; after all, the brand has so many famous fans, it just might be easier to name A-listers who don’t have its designs in their closets.

And while Ref’s many superstar devotees include Meghan Markle, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid — to name just a few — Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” with the label is particularly extensive.

She’s sported the brand’s breezy dresses, cozy cardigans and more over the years, with her recent favorites including the Cashmere Polo Sweater (from $101, originally $168), which she wore for a “Midnights” track announcement video this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zehEK_0jbtCuN200
Reformation

Cashmere Polo Sweater (from $101, originally $168)

buy now

While her exact sweater shade isn’t on sale, the cozy design is over $60 off in two other neutral hues.

Perhaps she’s shared her love of the brand with BFF Selena Gomez, who recently wore the Otto Regenerative Wool Sweater ($139, originally $198) for a visit to — where else? — Waverly Place .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RLVE_0jbtCuN200
Reformation

Otto Regenerative Wool Sweater ($139, originally $198)

buy now

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, favors the label’s dresses, as she wore the currently-on-sale Reformation Stassi Dress ($195, originally $278) during her fashion-filled Italian honeymoon with Ben Affleck this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWlj8_0jbtCuN200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgR6P_0jbtCuN200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cpSC_0jbtCuN200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFFV9_0jbtCuN200

As for another style you won’t need an A-list budget to buy? The Agathea Chunky Loafer (from $150, originally $248). While Gigi Hadid’s exact leopard-print pair is excluded, three similarly sleek styles are on sale.

And while the deals are full of flowy patterned pieces like the Carolena Dress (from $174, originally $348) — which Princess Eugenie owns in a blue floral print — there are also everyday staples like the Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans (from $77, originally $128).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06u5H8_0jbtCuN200
Reformation

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans (from $77, originally $128)

buy now

Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajakowski and Gigi Hadid all own pairs of the pants, which are on sale in a whopping 13 different washes and patterns.

Just be sure to add to cart quickly if you’re planning to give the gift of celebrity-loved fashion this year; Reformation orders placed before Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. ET will arrive by Christmas with no shipping fees.

Page Six

