LoLaFlaNa
11d ago
Try this so yummy! In a blender add the brandy and creme de cacao and vanilla ice cream, blend. Great dessert drink
Drunken Rudolph
A fun and festive milkshake, the Drunken Rudolph is made with three different liquors along with ice cream, hot cocoa mix and topped with whipped cream!. For all of you grown ups who love to make fun themed cocktails this time of year, I bring you the Drunken Rudolph. This is definitely a dessert drink. It is absolutely delicious and was a huge hit when I made it for the first time last year. It whips up in minutes and is a lot of fun to make and serve. If you want a really fun and sweet drink to serve to your adult holiday guests, give this Drunken Rudolph a try!
Affogato Martini
The Espresso Martini, which has in recent years gone from obsolete to obsession, is typically made with just three ingredients: espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur, plus simple syrup for some sweetness and espresso beans on top if you’re feeling fancy. But at the newly opened Maialino (vicino) in New York City from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, the classic cocktail gets a makeover. Patrick Smith, Manager of Bar Openings across USHG, wanted to reconceptualize the drink, tilting it further into dessert territory with the addition of one very special ingredient: gelato. You can taste the Affogato Martini at both Maialino (vicino) and Maialino (vino), the walk-ins-only wine bar next door to the trattoria. Can’t make it to New York City? You can also make the drink at home by following Maialino’s recipe, below.
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday
It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
Grandma's 'Famous' Overnight Breakfast Casserole Is a Guaranteed Winner
This is perfect to make on Christmas morning.
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy
From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
Simple 'Christmas Crockpot Breakfast' Is the Secret to a Stress-Free Morning
Cook it overnight and it's ready in the morning!
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table
When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
Our Family’s Favorite Holiday Appetizer
A long time ago – another lifetime it seems – I was young and single, living in New York City. More often than not, weeknights were spent at after-work happy hours with colleagues and friends. We were in no rush to get home right away and could enjoy leisurely cocktails, bites, and conversation. Downtown, there was this dark and rustic little Spanish tapas place we used to go to, and I still remember the first time we ordered their bacon-wrapped dates. We must’ve ordered five plates of them that first night.
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
I used to be a Starbucks barista. Here are the 5 hot drinks everyone should order.
After working at the popular chain for almost a year, I like to warm up with coffee drinks like the caramel macchiato and teas like Honey Citrus Mint.
Easy '3-Ingredient' Holiday Appetizer Will Be the Star of the Show
No one will be able to resist this.
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
