ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

WATCH LIVE | Major snow storm in the North, temperatures to drop, chances for white Christmas – Watching Winter Live

By Chip Brewster
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cofKI_0jbt9nvz00

Watching Winter Live makes its 2022/23 season premiere today at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT and there is plenty of winter weather to discuss.

Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates as they dig into today’s topics:

  • The La Niña weather pattern continues – what this means for the rest of the season
  • A review of the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s (NOAA) full season outlook
  • The state of drought across the country
  • Current storm systems and their potential paths
  • Major storms are looking likely for next week with heavy snow in the North and severe storms in the South
  • What current models show for the long-range outlook (10+ days from now)
  • Reviewing the historical probability of a white Christmas

They will take questions for the second-half of the show – ask yours now using the form below.

Submit a form. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Missing North Kingstown man found dead

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police say a missing man has been found dead. Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight. He was found unconscious in East Greenwich early Thursday morning. Officials attempted life-saving measures but police say he did not survive. Police do not […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
People

'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
The Independent

Weather alerts in place as snow and ice bring disruption

Motorists are being warned to drive carefully as icy Arctic air sweeps Scotland – bringing treacherous conditions with it.A yellow weather alert for snow and ice is in force across northern Scotland and has been extended until 12pm on Sunday.The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice across southern Scotland which was in force until noon on Friday.Snow was disrupting travel on Friday morning, with snow gates closed on the A939 at Cock Bridge snow gate and the B974 at Cairn O’Mount in Aberdeenshire, Traffic Scotland said.🌨️ Friday afternoon will see further wintry showers push into northern Scotland🌦️...
Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy