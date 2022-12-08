ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
whowhatwear

9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself

There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
animalfair.com

Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?

Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sarris Candies sees inflation impact during holiday season

Something sweet in your stocking is going to cost a little more this year. Bill Sarris, owner of Sarris Candies, says it is one of the company’s busiest times of the year and due to inflation and supply chain issues, the average cost of candy is about 5% higher this year.
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Holiday Foods That People Actually Hate In Western New York

There are certain foods that only come out around the holidays. But if you ask most people, they could probably not come out at all. When the holidays roll around, there are a lot of things that people look forward to. Some people can't wait for the Christmas music. Others love holiday movies. Some cannot get enough of the nostalgia and the tradition. For a lot of people, it's all about the food.
KHON2

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
Surprise Independent

4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023

This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.

