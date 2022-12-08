ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KSAT 12

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Daily Beast

GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
Parents Magazine

What the Respect for Marriage Act Means for My Queer Family

On November 29, 2022, The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote. This shined a spotlight on how far we, LGBTQIA+ people, have come but still have to go in our fight for equality and protection under the law. I’m relieved this bill passed, but I don’t feel any safer or protected than we were last week. I feel like we’re sitting on a ticking time bomb.
The Hill

Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
WSET

VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act

(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
Law & Crime

Click10.com

Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
