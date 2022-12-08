Read full article on original website
BBC
Respect for Marriage Act: Why interracial marriage is also in the bill
The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark same-sex marriage protection bill that is being billed as a major breakthrough for LGBT couples. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week. It now heads to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
The church has done aggressive political organizing against same-sex unions and still views marriage as between a man and a woman within the Mormon faith.
Full List of Republicans Who Voted Against Interracial Marriage Law
The bill is now one step closer to becoming law as it heads to the House and then, if passed, to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
KSAT 12
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Business Insider
Republican congresswoman bursts into tears after House passes Respect for Marriage Act
After it was announced on Thursday that the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, protecting the rights of same-sex and interracial marriages, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) made a tearful plea to her colleagues to help her in pushing back against it. In a statement made on the House floor,...
Daily Beast
GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
US bishops concerned gay marriage bill will punish 'reasonable and sincere' religious objectors
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern about the likely passage of the President Biden administration's Respect for Marriage Act.
Parents Magazine
What the Respect for Marriage Act Means for My Queer Family
On November 29, 2022, The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote. This shined a spotlight on how far we, LGBTQIA+ people, have come but still have to go in our fight for equality and protection under the law. I’m relieved this bill passed, but I don’t feel any safer or protected than we were last week. I feel like we’re sitting on a ticking time bomb.
Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push
CNBC
House passes landmark bill to protect same-sex marriages, sending it to Biden's desk
The House passed a bill to protect same-sex marriages at the federal level, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The measure passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion to the decision to overturn federal abortion rights this...
WSET
VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act
(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
Click10.com
Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
