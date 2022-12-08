Read full article on original website
Guide rail replacement to start on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced Tuesday that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties is set to begin this week. This work is expected to begin Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County. This part of the project will be performed from approximately 7...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 501.16(A2)(B) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Cold Holding. Assorted deli products were held at 42-46°F, in the deli case and self-serve case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Products were voluntarily discarded, and the units will be serviced. 4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact...
WGAL
Work planned for Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews will be replacing the guiderails starting Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. PennDOT released the following statement about the work:. PennDOT announced today that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in...
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to hold inauguration at Rock Lititz
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has selected a venue in Lancaster County to host his inauguration in January. Shapiro, who takes over for Gov. Tom Wolf on Jan. 17, announced Tuesday that he and his Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis will hold their inauguration ceremony at Rock Lititz in Lititz. Shaprio’s inaugural committee...
PhillyBite
What is The State Capitol of Pennsylvania?
The capitol is a 5-story building with a green glazed terra cotta tile roof. It is located on a ridge above the Susquehanna River. The building's exterior is covered with Vermont granite. Murals, sculptures, and stained glass windows surround the capitol. Some of the artwork features scenes from Pennsylvania's history. Violet Oakley paints several murals.
abc27.com
Smith-Wade-El reacts to recent Lancaster shootings
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After multiple shootings in Lancaster over the past week, abc27 spoke with newly-elected state representative Ismail Smith-Wade-El about the violence in the city of Lancaster. “Unusual and troubling” is how Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace described the four separate shootings that have happened in Lancaster over...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
abc27.com
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers agree on one thing: the commonwealth needs to rewrite its election laws. Then, the disagreements start. In the two years since the 2020 election exposed gaps in the state’s voting law, the then-GOP-controlled House and Senate have been almost completely deadlocked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over which changes to make.
East Shore Diner hauled to new home where it will reopen as retro scoop shop
The East Shore Diner, wrapped in white shrink wrap, took a nearly 12-mile journey on Monday to its new home. Secured a top a wide load trailer, the diner departed from 711 S. Cameron St. around 9 a.m. and traveled along Route 83 to Route 581 and arrived at its destination in Silver Spring Township.
abc27.com
Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
abc27.com
Explosion, fire destroys Susquehanna Township home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning. Reports of the explosion came into the abc27 newsroom around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday as multiple area fire departments responded to Northway Road. An official told abc27 around...
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
Here’s where Pa. cities rank among the ‘grinchiest’ in the country
While New York City has many iconic holiday traditions and festivities, it still ranks no. 1 on “The Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.” list. FinanceBuzz ranked the top 50 most grinchiest major cities in the U.S. and to some, it might make sense the mean streets of the Big Apple rank atop the list.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
PennLive.com
