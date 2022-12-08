Sheriff’s department investigating shooting in Poway

SAN DIEGO — A shooting investigation is underway after several gun shots were heard Wednesday night in Poway, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Poway Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of several gun shots being heard in the area near the 12500 block of Oak Knoll Road, Sgt. Robert Roberson said in a news release.

A short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The man had serious injuries but was in stable condition, Roberson said.

No other information was immediately available and the investigation of the incident is still ongoing, the department said.

