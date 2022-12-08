ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

Sheriff’s department investigating shooting in Poway

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsnZ0_0jbt8WqJ00

SAN DIEGO — A shooting investigation is underway after several gun shots were heard Wednesday night in Poway, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Poway Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of several gun shots being heard in the area near the 12500 block of Oak Knoll Road, Sgt. Robert Roberson said in a news release.

FBI detains suspect near FOX 5 San Diego studios

A short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The man had serious injuries but was in stable condition, Roberson said.

No other information was immediately available and the investigation of the incident is still ongoing, the department said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway

A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
ESCONDIDO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy