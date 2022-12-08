Read full article on original website
Randolph Co. deputy assaulted while applying additional restraints to man as he lashed out in the patrol car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area. The caller stated a man...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested for fleeing police, discarding gun
A man from Southern Pines is facing five charges after allegedly fleeing police and discarding a loaded gun, according to a press release from Southern Pines Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Tiayvian Davis was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and was placed at the Moore...
Robeson County man jailed on kidnapping, rape charges, held on $1M bond
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape in Robeson County, authorities said. Jose Ramon Urrutia Jr. of Fairmont was arrested on Monday by sheriff’s office investigators and charged with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree statutory rape, […]
RCSO: Teens charged in Richmond County break-ins
ROCKINGHAM — Two teenage boys are facing charges in a string of local break-ins and attempts. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced late last week that the two had been taken into custody following “a lengthy investigation” into vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area of Loch Haven Road, south of Rockingham.
WXII 12
Road rage incident ends in gunfire, deputies say
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A road rage incident on Dec 9 resulted in a driver pulling a firearm and firing at another car, deputies said. Just before 11 a.m., Rockingham deputies responded to the incident, which took place on U.S. Route 29 and continued down Oregon Hill Road. One of...
cbs17
Southern Pines man tossed Glock handgun while officers chased him on foot, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man has been arrested after police chased him both by car and on foot. The Southern Pines Police Department on Tuesday described the circumstances of the chase that took place two days earlier when officers attempted to stop a car for a violation but the driver did not pull over.
WMBF
Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
wpde.com
Drone drug drop inside Marlboro County prison leads to 2 arrests
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two South Carolina men are facing charges after deputies say they flew drugs inside the walls of a correctional facility in Marlboro County over the weekend. Around 8 Sunday night, Marlboro County Sheriff's deputies were called to Evans Correctional Institution on reports of a...
After juvenile gun crackdown Maxton police station floors bouncing with decay
MAXTON — In the decrepit former funeral home hosting the Maxton Police Department, Lieutenant Patrick Hunt fanned out a handful of hundr
WBTV
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
cbs17
Woman charged with attempted murder in domestic-incident shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to a hospital. Keihra Shada Johnson was arrested Friday night after police said she shot a man during a domestic incident. At about 2:30 a.m. on...
cbs17
Moore County suspect charged after man’s deadly fentanyl/meth overdose in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County. The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died from a mixture...
Man shoots housekeeper after knock on hotel room door, North Carolina police say
The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on the chest and arm, police said.
cbs17
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement vacancies persists in county
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has 25 vacant detention center jobs and 10 vacant patrol deputy jobs according to
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Troopers seek info on fatal Richmond County hit and run
ROCKINGHAM — Troopers are asking for help in solving a fatal hit and run earlier this month. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 3. The incident happened on U.S. 74 Business...
wpde.com
Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
wpde.com
Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
cbs17
Police ID man killed in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night. At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude Street for a report of shots being fired. Police found Markus McKnight, 35, who was shot. McKnight...
