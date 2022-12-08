ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested for fleeing police, discarding gun

A man from Southern Pines is facing five charges after allegedly fleeing police and discarding a loaded gun, according to a press release from Southern Pines Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Tiayvian Davis was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and was placed at the Moore...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Teens charged in Richmond County break-ins

ROCKINGHAM — Two teenage boys are facing charges in a string of local break-ins and attempts. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced late last week that the two had been taken into custody following “a lengthy investigation” into vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area of Loch Haven Road, south of Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Road rage incident ends in gunfire, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A road rage incident on Dec 9 resulted in a driver pulling a firearm and firing at another car, deputies said. Just before 11 a.m., Rockingham deputies responded to the incident, which took place on U.S. Route 29 and continued down Oregon Hill Road. One of...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
wpde.com

Drone drug drop inside Marlboro County prison leads to 2 arrests

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two South Carolina men are facing charges after deputies say they flew drugs inside the walls of a correctional facility in Marlboro County over the weekend. Around 8 Sunday night, Marlboro County Sheriff's deputies were called to Evans Correctional Institution on reports of a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
SALISBURY, NC
wpde.com

Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
LAURINBURG, NC

