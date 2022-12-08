A push to rename the Federal Building in Minneapolis after the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone is one step closer to reality. Driving the news: The U.S. House passed the bill with bipartisan support Tuesday.The legislation, which cleared the U.S. Senate unanimously earlier this month, heads to President Biden's desk to be signed into law. Situational awareness: The building, located at 212 Third Avenue South, houses a U.S. courthouse and offices for the Department of State's Passport Agency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the National Labor Relations Board.What they're saying: "I can’t think of a better tribute to Paul’s legacy of service than a building where Minnesotans gather and get the assistance they need," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who co-sponsored the bill, said in a statement.

