Prairie Du Sac, WI

Sauk Prairie police searching for man suspected of stealing expensive tools

By Logan Rude
 5 days ago

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Police in Sauk Prairie are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a locked construction trailer and stealing expensive tools and equipment from inside.

Authorities said the burglary happened around 11:20 p.m. when the trailer was parked outside of a new construction home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in Prairie Du Sac. Police said they think the man used bolt cutters to remove the lock.

Surveillance video from the area showed a potential suspect vehicle — a black Dodge Ram with tinted windows — driving through the area shortly before the burglary was reported. Police said the truck also has a chrome gas cap and the word “Hemi” written in red lettering on a rear driver-side panel.

Police added that the vehicle was also seen driving through the neighborhood the day prior.

According to a statewide crime alert, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call the Sauk Prairie Police Department at 608-643-2427.

