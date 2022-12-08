ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

HollywoodLife

Turn Every TV In Your House Into A Smart TV For Less Than $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Smart TVs have become the hottest thing every household must have. Stream internet channels, live entertainment, and choose from basically any TV show or movie and more with this incredible invention. Wish that you could transform all of your house’s TVs into a smart TV for cheap? That just might be possible with this great deal on the Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player that’s available now on Amazon for under $30!
Business Insider

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device

You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Android Authority

Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan

The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
Android Authority

Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
NJ.com

Comcast will increase rates on cable and internet

Comcast subscribers will see price increases on their next bills for cable and internet services. The company is increasing its price on average nationally by 3.8%. Comcast is raising its broadcast TV fee from $18 to $19.55 for North Jersey customers and from $19.15 to $21.30 for South Jersey customers, a company spokesperson said.
Collider

Disney+ Launches Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Across U.S.

The Walt Disney Company is getting its flagship streaming service onboard with paid advertisements, as Disney+ has launched its highly anticipated ad-supported subscription across the United States. The new tiers will allow users to choose from a variety of options across all of Disney's offerings. Disney+'s ad-supported tiers are hitting...
AdWeek

Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier

It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
makeuseof.com

How to Search All Streaming Services At Once: 9 Options

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’ve all had those moments when we wanted to find which streaming service has a specific film or show. Whether you realized you hadn’t seen a classic show after hearing your friends discuss it, or you want to see if your favorite movie is streaming, you can save time by searching multiple streaming services to find what you want to watch.
TechCrunch

Disney+ ad-supported plan is currently unavailable on Roku devices

According to Disney Plus’s support website, the ad-supported tier is “not currently available on Roku devices.” It’s also not available on the Microsoft Windows desktop app, the site informs. So, at the moment, U.S. subscribers with Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundles like Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney+ Basic and Hulu’s ad plan) or Trio Basic (Disney+ Basic, Hulu’s ad plan and ESPN+) are unable to stream on Roku or Windows.
Reuters

Disney+ streaming service launches with major advertisers

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The ad-supported version of the Disney+ service launched Thursday, attracting major advertisers from different sectors, bringing in new revenue as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) strives to push its streaming business into profitability.
TheWrap

Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability

Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
Reuters

Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday. The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.
AdWeek

Twitch Details Several Analytics Updates

Twitch detailed updates to the Analytics section of its Creator Dashboard that will roll out to all of its streamers by the end of December. The Amazon-owned streaming platform said it separated its three Insights pages—Achievements, Channel Analytics and Stream Summary—into six: Achievements, Discovery, Earnings, Engagement, Overview and Stream Summary, adding that its early testing found that it helped improve the way streamers find the data they need by 86%.
Axios

