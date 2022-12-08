Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Chicopee PD receive personal flotation devices for water rescues
The Chicopee Police Department has received new equipment that will help support water rescues.
westernmassnews.com
Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man accused of murdering a Southwick teen back in 2019 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. A judge found Vadym Misiruk not guilty after listening to the testimony and evaluations of multiple doctors. Misiruk was accused of the murder of then-Southwick Regional...
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
thisweekinworcester.com
Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH
DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance
The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said. A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.
westernmassnews.com
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
Tenants of rental properties across Holyoke coming out to Holyoke City Hall on Monday to make their voices heard. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
Trooper Tamar Bucci memorialized with plaque at Brookfield state police barracks
A Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in the line of duty has been memorialized at the Central Massachusetts barracks where she began her career. Family of Trooper Tamar Bucci gathered at the state police barracks in Brookfield for an unveiling of a memorial plaque in honor of the 34-year-old Andover native, state police...
westernmassnews.com
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
westernmassnews.com
Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire
Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
Springfield fire displaces 1, damages home in Forest Park neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD – A fast-moving fire displaced one person and heavily damaged a home in the Forest Park neighborhood Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire in a two-story home at 177 Leyfred Terrace, said Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. and burned...
westernmassnews.com
Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
ABC6.com
North Attleborough man killed in Interstate 295 crash identified
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the North Attleborough man who was killed in a single-car crash in Smithfield over the weekend. The crash happened on Interstate 295 south just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a Ford Ranger pick up truck drove off the road...
Crews put out fire found in ceiling of Holyoke building
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire on Rampart Ct. early Tuesday morning.
Rollover crash leaving one injured in Pittsfield
There was a rollover crash on the 400 block of West Street in Pittsfield Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
Cops Bust Accused Violent Rapist, Others During Springfield Apartment Raid: Police
A man wanted for several violent offenses, including aggravated rape with injury, armed burglary, and strangulation, was busted during a raid earlier this week, authorities said. Wayman Jenkins, 45, of Springfield, was one of four people arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, after police executed a search warrant at an apartment...
Holyoke Police hosts annual Toy Drive at Target
The Holyoke Police Department's Narcotics Bureau and Detective Bureau will be at target for their annual Toy Drive on Sunday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1