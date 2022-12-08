Read full article on original website
Justice Department subpoenas four states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6 attack
A recently appointed special counsel at the US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas for documents in four states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential electionSpecial counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for communications with the former president, his campaign and others within his circle.The requests, first reported by The Washington Post, are among the first known subpoenas issued by Mr Smith, who was named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the agency’s investigations into the 6 January, 2021 attack...
Former Trump deputy chief of staff Ornato, a key witness on Jan. 6, to appear before House committee
WASHINGTON — Tony Ornato, who was deputy White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, is expected to appear Tuesday for an interview before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the panel's plans said. Ornato is considered a key...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
KOKI FOX 23
Final report from Jan. 6 committee expected to be released on Dec. 21
The final report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released on Dec. 21, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold a “formal presentation,” before...
January 6 committee member says entirety of panel's work will be released in coming weeks
A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.
First on CNN: Federal judge orders former top lawyers in Trump's White House to testify in criminal grand jury probe
A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump's privilege claims
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack.
Iran likely to be ousted from U.N. women's body
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran appears set to be ousted from a U.N. women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.
House Jan. 6 panel to issue final report week after next: CBS News Flash Dec. 9, 2022
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19 and will likely make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The House voted to repeal the military's COVID vaccine mandate in passing a sweeping $858 billion defense spending measure. And newly minted one and five dollar bills were signed, for the first time ever, by women: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Their signatures will appear on bills going into circulation next year.
Michael Flynn appears before Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is appearing Thursday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.
zycrypto.com
US Rep Maxine Says A Subpoena On FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Is “On The Table” As Calls For His Probe Intensify
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has confirmed they will subpoena Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) if the disgraced ex-FTX CEO fails to turn up for a probe session at Capitol Hill following an earlier “request.”. Waters made the comments earlier today while responding to claims that she did...
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of appearing before the panel. But a judge in Florida last month said he must testify and an appeals court earlier this week declined to stay that order while Flynn's appeal was pending.Flynn could be one of the final witnesses the panel hears from as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who's leading...
Jan. 6 panel is planning to release its final report the week of Dec. 19
The panel is planning to release its final report and hold a "formal presentation," which could include a hearing, the week of Dec. 19.
Outside review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago officially ends
Washington — The outside review of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida resort will officially come to a close, as a ruling from a federal appeals court panel ordering its end took effect Thursday without an appeal from Trump. The three-judge panel of the...
