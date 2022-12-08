ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Woman Claims $1 Million Top Prize On $5 Lottery Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
 5 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that Rosalina Vidal, of Miami, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

Vidal purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie , located at 604 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game launched on July 4, 2022 and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

