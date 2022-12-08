ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Bring a Trailer On Track to Sell More Than $1B Worth of Cars in 2022

By Aaron Cole
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEetj_0jbt6rXY00

With the average cost of new and used cars skyrocketing, perhaps it’s no surprise that the collector car market has soared, too. Still, on pace for more than 100,000 auctions by early next year with sales of around $1.3 billion this year, Bring A Trailer’s new yearly record should raise eyebrows . This week, the online auction house announced the record haul, a significant jump since last year’s $829 million mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWicZ_0jbt6rXY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsudF_0jbt6rXY00
Bring a Trailer

“Whether in a hot or cool market, people want a way to buy and sell where they can take advantage of the lower fees and quicker movement of selling online,” said Bring A Trailer Co-Founder Randy Nonnenberg. “There are lots of online auctions now but our deeper track record, transparent data, and community-centric approach are really different from the others and that has limited the impact of the new entrants.”

This year also saw the richest BaT auction, a $5.36-million sale of a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta and other notable auctions, including a 1927 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Sport/4 for $2.8 million and a 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport for $4.4 million .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPUtP_0jbt6rXY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CG9d_0jbt6rXY00
Bring a Trailer

Not all the auctions have been high-dollar hypercars or ultra-rare pre-War hardware; a 1993 Geo Metro Convertible with 36,000 miles sold in April for $11,671, and a 1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R with 445 miles gaveled in for $33,500, too.

Of course, some of our favorites were a $145,000 Saab 900 sold in August and a $200,000 1987 Buick GNX that were impressive (if a little head-scratching). BaT had its share of controversy, too; an ultra-low mile Nissan 240SX was pulled after reports of shill bidding and deceptive selling muddied the waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ds1t_0jbt6rXY00
Bring a Trailer

And we’d be remiss not to mention the hilarious Bring a Trailor parody Twitter account that said out loud what we’ve all been thinking for a while: Yeah, Dad’s old Ford truck would probably fetch a hundred G’s or more on BaT and this is the world we live in now.

Got a tip? Send it in to tips@thedrive.com

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the amount of sales for 2022. Bring a Trailer is projected to sell more than $1 billion by the end of 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Q 105.7

Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!

Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy