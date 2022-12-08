A storm system remained on track Tuesday evening to bring a mix of precipitation, beginning with snow, to the Lehigh Valley on Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the southern Pocono Mountains in Carbon and Monroe counties, with 3 to 7 inches of snow plus one-tenth of an inch of ice possible and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. “Travel could be very difficult,” the watch in effect for Thursday morning through Friday morning states. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO