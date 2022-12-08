ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Thursday’s snow-ice-sleet-rain storm expected to make driving dangerous

When meteorologists begin speaking about their levels of confidence in their forecast, it’s time to start seriously listening. From the early Wednesday morning forecast discussion from the Mount Holly, New Jersey, office of the National Weather Service: “Confidence at this point is high we will have windy/stormy weather for the end of the week with significant precip(itation) amounts.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Wintry mix expected, winter storm watch issued for Poconos

A storm system remained on track Tuesday evening to bring a mix of precipitation, beginning with snow, to the Lehigh Valley on Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the southern Pocono Mountains in Carbon and Monroe counties, with 3 to 7 inches of snow plus one-tenth of an inch of ice possible and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. “Travel could be very difficult,” the watch in effect for Thursday morning through Friday morning states. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A wish for a Christmas miracle in Pennsylvania | Letter

I’ve been very good this year. I stopped eating sugar, walked almost every day, and was kind to my neighbors regardless of what political signs they have.I also spent a lot of time talking to groups from opposite sides of the political spectrum who came together to support things like keeping kids safe from lead exposure, reforming parole, and adequately funding public schools.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

My wife is a retired teacher. How is her pension taxed?

Q. My wife just retired and is receiving a teacher’s pension. In determining the amount to exclude from income, do I use the three-year rule method or simplified method? Or do I just exclude the amount received by using the exclusion amount per the pension exclusion amount threshold for married filing jointly?
LehighValleyLive.com

Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say

The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy