Super 7: These girls basketball players are hoping to shine this season
The girls basketball season has started in the Lehigh Valley. Before things really heat up on the court, let’s take a look at some of the top players to watch this winter. Scroll below for a list of seven players who could make a big impact for their teams.
Curt Simmons, Lehigh Valley native and former Phillies Whiz Kid, dead at 93
Lehigh Valley native Curtis “Curt” Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93. His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Pennsylvania home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.
Former Girl Scouts CEO, influential leader Frances Hesselbein dies at 107 at home in Lehigh Valley
Frances Hesselbein, the former CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA who was known internationally for her service and leadership in the nonprofit and corporate worlds, has died at her home in the Lehigh Valley. She was 107. The Girl Scouts and other organizations announced Hesselbein’s death on Sunday with...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Lehigh Valley weather: Thursday’s snow-ice-sleet-rain storm expected to make driving dangerous
When meteorologists begin speaking about their levels of confidence in their forecast, it’s time to start seriously listening. From the early Wednesday morning forecast discussion from the Mount Holly, New Jersey, office of the National Weather Service: “Confidence at this point is high we will have windy/stormy weather for the end of the week with significant precip(itation) amounts.”
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get? Our map shows snowfall projections for your town this week.
A winter storm is brewing for the region on Thursday and Friday, and forecasters are formulating their projections for snowfall totals. Forecasts will likely fluctuate before the storm arrives during the day Thursday. The Lehigh Valley may be caught along the shifting line between snow, sleet and freezing rain. As...
Lehigh Valley weather: Snow, sleet, freezing rain? Narrowing the focus for Thursday into Friday
UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Wintry mix expected, winter storm watch issued for Poconos. A bad storm is coming for Thursday and Friday, but how much precipitation and what form - snow, sleet or rain - depends on where you live, forecasts show. The Interstate 78 corridor in the Lehigh Valley...
Lehigh Valley weather: Wintry mix expected, winter storm watch issued for Poconos
A storm system remained on track Tuesday evening to bring a mix of precipitation, beginning with snow, to the Lehigh Valley on Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the southern Pocono Mountains in Carbon and Monroe counties, with 3 to 7 inches of snow plus one-tenth of an inch of ice possible and winds gusting as high as 40 mph. “Travel could be very difficult,” the watch in effect for Thursday morning through Friday morning states. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
Don’t blame The Grinch. Christmas tree shortage prompts closure for Lehigh Valley farm.
A popular Lehigh Valley Christmas tree farm has once again ended its holiday season early. Unangst Tree Farms last year around this time had to call it quits after being inundated with folks hunting for trees. The same scenario has appeared to happen again this year for the popular farm along Route 512 in East Allen Township.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $124 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 16-31-50-55-61,...
Pa. fans will have another chance at Taylor Swift tickets
Taylor Swift fans can now breath a sigh of relief. After millions of the mega-star’s fans were miffed about not receiving tickets to the artist’s latest tour after a widely scrutinized debacle over bungled sales, Swift fans, including those in Pennsylvania, will get another shot at snagging tickets once again.
UPDATE: LANTA bus rolls over on Route 22 ramp, driver hurt, police say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from Pennsylvania State Police. The driver was hurt when a LANTA bus rolled over early Monday afternoon on the ramp from Route 22 East to Route 145 in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. No passengers were on the...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagle focus on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Technically, the calendar says it’s still fall (although the frost on my windshield this morning would disagree). But let’s just skip over winter and go straight to the spring and the 2023 NFL Draft. The rich are set to get richer as the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the...
Pa. liquor control board employees, families banned from high-end liquor lotteries
Competition for the limited-release of high-end Pappy Van Winkle products offered by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) last month in a lottery didn’t include any bourbon enthusiasts who work for the agency. Neither did it include any of those 6,800 employees’ spouses, agency board members, their children regardless...
Eagles are playoff bound, Giants in trouble (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles maintained their spot atop the NFL standings with Sunday’s 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants. With the win, the Eagles (12-1) became the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot. However the Giants (7-5-1) slid into the No. 7 seed in the NFC...
A wish for a Christmas miracle in Pennsylvania | Letter
I’ve been very good this year. I stopped eating sugar, walked almost every day, and was kind to my neighbors regardless of what political signs they have.I also spent a lot of time talking to groups from opposite sides of the political spectrum who came together to support things like keeping kids safe from lead exposure, reforming parole, and adequately funding public schools.
My wife is a retired teacher. How is her pension taxed?
Q. My wife just retired and is receiving a teacher’s pension. In determining the amount to exclude from income, do I use the three-year rule method or simplified method? Or do I just exclude the amount received by using the exclusion amount per the pension exclusion amount threshold for married filing jointly?
The most expensive liquors offered at Fine Wine and Good Spirits. One costs more than $11K.
Are you looking for an almost last-minute gift of fine spirits for your loved one? These are some of the most expensive labels offered via Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores online. These prices and stock are as of Dec. 12, 2022. They are for single bottles only...
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
Pa.’s addiction treatment services suffocating from regulations at a critical time | Opinion
As Pennsylvania works through the heartbreak and wreckage left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our state’s ongoing, deadly drug and alcohol epidemic is churning back into public view. In 2021, over 5,400 Pennsylvanians died needlessly of drug overdoses. Similar or higher numbers are projected for 2022 while...
