CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
Gamespot
Hogwarts Legacy's PS4, Xbox One, And Switch Versions Get 2023 Release Dates
The upcoming Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, won't come to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch at the same time as the other editions. The game's PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC editions are on track to launch on February 10, 2023, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions are coming April 4, 2023.
Gamespot
Fanatical Winter Sale Is Live With Thousands Of PC Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Fanatical is running a gigantic Winter Sale through the rest of December, giving you a chance to score thousands of games at some of their lowest prices of the season. This includes blockbusters from PlayStation, 2K Games, Bethesda, Sega, and other big-name publishers.
Gamespot
See Your 2022 PlayStation Gaming Stats With This Handy Page
PlayStation's version of Spotify Wrapped is here, letting users look back at 2022 and discover which games they played the most and how many total hours they spent playing. The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up lets anyone on PS4 or PS5 access their highlights from the past year, which includes number of games played, total hours played, number of trophies earned, and number of PlayStation Plus monthly games downloaded. These stats will continue to track through the end of 2022, so whatever figures you see today could change before the start of the new year.
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Deals Right Now: Save On Games, Consoles, Accessories, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The holidays are inching ever closer, but there’s still time to cross a few more items off your shopping list. And if you’re in the market for Xbox games or gear, you’ll be glad to know that dozens of products are on sale--including a generous $60 price cut on the Xbox Series S.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Gamespot
Ghost Of Tsushima For PS5 Is Steeply Discounted For A Limited Time
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut has been discounted multiple times this year, but it's back on sale right now for its Black Friday price. The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 physical edition is $30 at Best Buy and GameStop--a $40 cut from the original price of $70. Ghost of...
Gamespot
Over 4,500 Games Are Discounted In GOG's 2022 Winter Sale
GOG’s Winter Sale is now live. The event runs for the next three weeks and features sales on more than 4,500 PC games and bundle deals. Some of the most bargain-friendly discounts include XCOM 2 for $3 (normally $60), System Shock Enhanced Edition for $1.49 (normally $10), and Darkest Dungeon for $3.74 (down from $25).
Gamespot
Here Are The 10 Lowest-Rated Video Games Of 2022 Based On Metacritic Score
Making video games isn't easy, especially a great one. And unfortunately, some just don't come together at all. That results in dreadful review scores and user feedback. GameSpot sister site and Review aggregator Metacritic has focused on this bottom tier with a top 10 list for the lowest-rated games of 2022. This collection of titles encompasses all systems, meaning Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC are represented.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Overview - All Skins, Twitch Drops, And Arcade Modes
Overwatch 2 Season 2 marks the return of the Winter Wonderland event, bringing back limited-time arcade modes, special holiday-themed cosmetics, and rewards that players can earn by completing challenges or by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch. During the event players can enjoy Mei's Snowball Offensive, Mei's Yeti Hunt, and Freezethaw Elimination. Winter Wonderland 2022 runs from December 13 to January 4, here's everything available during the event, including the new D.Va Twitch Drops.
Gamespot
The Nintendo Switch Year In Review Returns For 2022
This year's Nintendo Switch year-in-review stats are officially up, so you can log into the Nintendo official website and see just how much time you spent catching them all. You can access the stats simply by logging in to your Nintendo Online account on the official website page, which is also linked in the tweet below.
Gamespot
GameSpot's 10 Best Games Of 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. 2022 has been a pretty remarkable year for video games, with the very best games of the year split fairly evenly across genre and developer size. Sure, we had massive AAA role-playing games and titles from established franchises impress us, but we also played some of the most-impressive indie games in years on everything from Xbox Series X to mobile. That made narrowing down to 2022's 10 best games quite a challenge, but the GameSpot staff rolled up our sleeves and made the tough decisions.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Super Cheap Right Now
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is back on sale for its Black Friday price right now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy and GameStop. For just $30, you can get one of the best PS5 exclusives around. With the holidays right around the corner, this action-platformer would make for a tremendous gift for the PlayStation fan in your life.
Gamespot
Winter Wonderlands: 11 Fun Video Games Set During Christmas
December is a great month to spend time with family and friends, take some time off of work, and dust off the Sinatra vinyl. It can also be a good time to take your shoes off and play some video games, and what's better than celebrating the holiday season in the games themselves? The number of games set during Christmas isn't incredibly long, but putting together this list, I discovered more than I previously knew about, including a few hidden gems that might be well worth a try if you're looking for a festive new experience.
Gamespot
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Challenges Guide: How To Make A Giant Snowball And More
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is here to bring plenty of cheer to the island, including new themed skins, unvaulted items, and challenges that you'll want to knock out to earn some exciting holiday rewards. If you're heading out to knock out those challenges and need a little help figuring them out, we've got you covered. Here's all of the Winterfest 2022 quests and how to complete them.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
It’s only been a few days since Armored Core 6’s reveal at the Game Awards, but we already have a ton of new information about the game thanks to an interview with From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at IGN. The core of the game (see what I did...
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Season 1 Introduces New Raid, PvP Season, World Events, And More
The endgame for World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion has arrived, with a plethora of new content for players to sink their teeth into as they continue their journey in the Dragon Isles. Season 1 kicks off with the introduction of the new Vault of the Incarnates raid, where players...
Gamespot
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Could Finally Be Coming To Switch And PS4
More classic Final Fantasy games could be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 soon, as ESRB ratings for Final Fantasy I through VI have appeared online. Spotted on Reddit and screen-capped before the ESRB removed those console details, the Final Fantasy remasters have so far only been available on PC via Steam and mobile devices.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
