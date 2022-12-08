Read full article on original website
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker takes a ride on the CTA Holiday Train
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker celebrated the holiday season Tuesday in Chicago. Pritzker took a ride on the CTA Holiday Train. He jumped on and rode with Santa as it traveled along the Pink Line. The governor also handed out some candy canes. For the full holiday train schedule, click...
fox32chicago.com
Full-scale twin models of NASA's Ingenuity and Perseverance at Chicago's Adler Planetarium
CHICAGO - Last week, NASA's miniature helicopter Ingenuity set a new record for height when it reached 46 feet above the surface of Mars. If you ever wanted to see Ingenuity or the Perseverance rover up close — now's your chance!. You could even get a selfie with them...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Restaurant Week returns in January
CHICAGO - Chicago Restaurant Week is set to return for its 16th year this January. More than 330 Chicagoland eateries will be taking part. From January 20 through February 5, diners will get the chance to experience various establishments through price-fixed menus — set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner.
fox32chicago.com
Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
fox32chicago.com
Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County adds child-friendly literacy nook inside jail's lobby
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is celebrating a new space for families. Sheriff Tom Dart helped cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new child-friendly literacy nook inside the jail's Division 10 lobby. The nook features books, toys, educational items and artwork by Chicago-based artist Steve Musgrave.
fox32chicago.com
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Chicago area in 2023 for "Together Again" tour
CHICAGO - Global icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Janet Jackson, is bringing her "Together Again" tour to the Chicago area next spring with special guest Ludacris. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday she is returning to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit hosting annual Christmas shopping event this Friday
CHICAGO - Your Christmas list might be long, but is it 5,000 presents in five days long?. That's the goal and the deadline for one of Chicago’s longest serving community partners. Breakthrough Urban Ministries on Chicago’s West Side is getting ready for their annual Christmas shopping event. But they...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 7 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street when shots rang out. The boy sustained a graze wound to the leg by an unknown gunman...
fox32chicago.com
Proposed Chicago casino endorsed by city planning commission Monday
CHICAGO - The city’s planning agency Monday approved zoning for the proposed Bally’s casino at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, a step in the $1.7 billion project’s journey through government approvals. The approval came despite a last-minute objection from a key alderperson. The Chicago Plan Commission endorsed...
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
fox32chicago.com
50 armed robberies reported over four days on Chicago's North and West sides
CHICAGO - Two to four people are believed responsible for 50 armed robberies over four days last week on the North and West sides, according to Chicago police. In each case, the suspects wore dark clothing with hoods and ski masks, pulled up in a car and got out and approached people on streets and sidewalks, robbing them at gunpoint, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Single crew suspected of committing about 20 armed robberies a day across Chicago: source
CHICAGO - A single crew has been committing about 20 armed robberies a day across the city, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times Tuesday after police released a lengthy list of recent hold-ups. Chicago police have been tracking "a certain pattern" in the string of attacks this month, the...
fox32chicago.com
IDOT to officially mark completion of Jane Byrne Interchange makeover Tuesday
CHICAGO - Good news for those who travel on the ground: The Illinois Department of Transportation will officially mark the completion of the Jane Byrne Interchange makeover Tuesday. There is a ribbon cutting as lanes and ramps all go into service. The project is years late and millions over budget.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot dead in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was gunned down Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:11 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 4400 block of West Jackson when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was...
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago leaders honor city employees for their hard work
CHICAGO - It was a day of special recognition for some city employees. A luncheon was held honoring them for their dedication to serving residents. Those employees were recognized as part of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which are given to those who exceed expectations on the job through innovation, leadership and integrity.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy shot in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood on Sunday night. The boy was near South Langley and East 132nd around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, flank and arm. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot releases emotional campaign ad as new poll shows her losing to Chuy Garcia
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's voice cracked, and her eyes grew teary in her latest campaign ad. "I wouldn't be sitting here but for the sacrifices that my parents made for me, particularly my mom," Lightfoot said in the ad. The emotional ad comes as challenger Chuy Garcia releases...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
