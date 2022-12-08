ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Pritzker takes a ride on the CTA Holiday Train

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker celebrated the holiday season Tuesday in Chicago. Pritzker took a ride on the CTA Holiday Train. He jumped on and rode with Santa as it traveled along the Pink Line. The governor also handed out some candy canes. For the full holiday train schedule, click...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Restaurant Week returns in January

CHICAGO - Chicago Restaurant Week is set to return for its 16th year this January. More than 330 Chicagoland eateries will be taking part. From January 20 through February 5, diners will get the chance to experience various establishments through price-fixed menus — set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County adds child-friendly literacy nook inside jail's lobby

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is celebrating a new space for families. Sheriff Tom Dart helped cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new child-friendly literacy nook inside the jail's Division 10 lobby. The nook features books, toys, educational items and artwork by Chicago-based artist Steve Musgrave.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago nonprofit hosting annual Christmas shopping event this Friday

CHICAGO - Your Christmas list might be long, but is it 5,000 presents in five days long?. That's the goal and the deadline for one of Chicago’s longest serving community partners. Breakthrough Urban Ministries on Chicago’s West Side is getting ready for their annual Christmas shopping event. But they...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 7 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street when shots rang out. The boy sustained a graze wound to the leg by an unknown gunman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Proposed Chicago casino endorsed by city planning commission Monday

CHICAGO - The city’s planning agency Monday approved zoning for the proposed Bally’s casino at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, a step in the $1.7 billion project’s journey through government approvals. The approval came despite a last-minute objection from a key alderperson. The Chicago Plan Commission endorsed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

50 armed robberies reported over four days on Chicago's North and West sides

CHICAGO - Two to four people are believed responsible for 50 armed robberies over four days last week on the North and West sides, according to Chicago police. In each case, the suspects wore dark clothing with hoods and ski masks, pulled up in a car and got out and approached people on streets and sidewalks, robbing them at gunpoint, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot dead in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was gunned down Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:11 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 4400 block of West Jackson when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago leaders honor city employees for their hard work

CHICAGO - It was a day of special recognition for some city employees. A luncheon was held honoring them for their dedication to serving residents. Those employees were recognized as part of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which are given to those who exceed expectations on the job through innovation, leadership and integrity.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy shot in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood on Sunday night. The boy was near South Langley and East 132nd around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, flank and arm. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers

CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
CHICAGO, IL

