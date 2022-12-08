ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
CoinTelegraph

Binance exchange daily BTC withdrawals top $500M as CZ says ‘FUD helps us grow’

Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from largest crypto exchange Binance have passed $500 million in the past 24 hours as its CEO calls out “FUD.”. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that Binance’s BTC balance decreased by over 30,000 BTC into Dec. 13. CZ: FUD is “thoroughly annoying”
CoinTelegraph

Request Finance crosses $260M in crypto payments, launches Web3 CFO guide

Request Finance is an enterprise crypto payments app founded by YCombinator alumni. Since launching in 2021, it has helped to automate and simplify enterprise payments, financial reporting and compliance for companies using crypto. In its monthly report for November, it disclosed that over $263 million in crypto invoices, payroll, expenses...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Nigeria Pushes CBDC Usage With New ATM Cash Withdrawal Limits

The Nigerian government has placed new restrictions and limits on the amount of cash citizens are able to withdraw from ATMs. The decision is seemingly an attempt to further push the country’s new CBDC, the eNaira. The directive orders that citizens and businesses cannot withdraw amounts exceeding $45 (20,000...
CoinTelegraph

Listen up! Cointelegraph launches crypto podcasts, starting with 4 shows

Bored on a long drive? Want something to listen to while doing chores? Cointelegraph has something that your ears might enjoy: Cointelegraph Podcasts, a new section of the website featuring crypto podcasts. The section will start out with four shows: Hashing It Out, Crypto Trading Secrets, NFT Steez and The Agenda.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report

Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
ambcrypto.com

Coinbase urges users to switch from USDT To USDC, details inside

Coinbase waived USDT-USDC conversion fees. It is the second CEX to do so after Binance. Coinbase has taken aim at Tether (USDT) with its latest blog post, as it promoted USD Coin (USDC) as a safer stablecoin alternative. The world’s second-largest crypto exchange is attempting to draw USDT users by...
CoinTelegraph

13% of Americans have now held crypto: JPMorgan research

Around 13% of the American population — or 43 million people — have held cryptocurrency at some point in their lives, new research from JPMorgan Chase has revealed. According to a Dec. 13 report titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use,” this number has risen dramatically since before 2020, when the figure was only around 3%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy