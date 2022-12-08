Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
CoinTelegraph
Argo Blockchain reports insufficient funds, 'no assurance' it can avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain says it has been negotiating to sell its assets and trying to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Argo Blockchain said in a Dec. 12 announcement it was at risk of having insufficient funds to...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CoinTelegraph
$75M worth of FTX’s political donations at risk of being recalled due to bankruptcy: Report
Following the collapse of FTX and its Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing, $73 million worth of its political donations is currently at risk of being recalled to repay the failed exchange’s creditors, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speculators online allege that the former FTX CEO and his executives sought...
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
CoinTelegraph
Binance exchange daily BTC withdrawals top $500M as CZ says ‘FUD helps us grow’
Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from largest crypto exchange Binance have passed $500 million in the past 24 hours as its CEO calls out “FUD.”. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that Binance’s BTC balance decreased by over 30,000 BTC into Dec. 13. CZ: FUD is “thoroughly annoying”
CoinTelegraph
Request Finance crosses $260M in crypto payments, launches Web3 CFO guide
Request Finance is an enterprise crypto payments app founded by YCombinator alumni. Since launching in 2021, it has helped to automate and simplify enterprise payments, financial reporting and compliance for companies using crypto. In its monthly report for November, it disclosed that over $263 million in crypto invoices, payroll, expenses...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Nigeria Pushes CBDC Usage With New ATM Cash Withdrawal Limits
The Nigerian government has placed new restrictions and limits on the amount of cash citizens are able to withdraw from ATMs. The decision is seemingly an attempt to further push the country’s new CBDC, the eNaira. The directive orders that citizens and businesses cannot withdraw amounts exceeding $45 (20,000...
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
CoinTelegraph
Listen up! Cointelegraph launches crypto podcasts, starting with 4 shows
Bored on a long drive? Want something to listen to while doing chores? Cointelegraph has something that your ears might enjoy: Cointelegraph Podcasts, a new section of the website featuring crypto podcasts. The section will start out with four shows: Hashing It Out, Crypto Trading Secrets, NFT Steez and The Agenda.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report
Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase urges users to switch from USDT To USDC, details inside
Coinbase waived USDT-USDC conversion fees. It is the second CEX to do so after Binance. Coinbase has taken aim at Tether (USDT) with its latest blog post, as it promoted USD Coin (USDC) as a safer stablecoin alternative. The world’s second-largest crypto exchange is attempting to draw USDT users by...
CoinTelegraph
13% of Americans have now held crypto: JPMorgan research
Around 13% of the American population — or 43 million people — have held cryptocurrency at some point in their lives, new research from JPMorgan Chase has revealed. According to a Dec. 13 report titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use,” this number has risen dramatically since before 2020, when the figure was only around 3%.
