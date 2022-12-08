Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's work on the field has him a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb soon could be adding another award to his accolades. Chubb was named one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

This award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. As many know, Chubb is a man of very few words. After a touchdown you'll see no celebration, it's just straight to his teammates. Since entering the league, Chubb has been all work.

On the year, Chubb has 1,119 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The award will be voted on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December. After a winner is selected at the NFL Honors they will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of their choice.

