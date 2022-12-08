ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec.  13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identifies man who prompted SWAT situation in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who is accused of prompting a SWAT situation Friday in northeast El Paso. Officers arrested 31-year-old Karl Dean Lyons. The incident happened on the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty. Officers responded to the home on an aggravated...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police remove migrants from Union Plaza parking garage

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants that slept in the Union Plaza Parking Garage through the near-freezing temperatures in downtown El Paso overnight were removed Tuesday morning. El Paso police told the migrants they had to leave because they are in violation of city ordinance. Staff with the Opportunity...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person seriously hurt in early morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in East El Paso early Saturday morning, according to first responders. The collision happened at the 1500 block of Joe Battle Blvd, near the intersection with Vista Del Sol Dr. Special Traffic Investigators are on the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shelters at capacity after thousands of migrants cross to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Both the Rescue Mission of El Paso and the Opportunity Center are at capacity. The deputy director for the Opportunity Center told KFOX14 they were told over 1,200 migrants would be released to different shelters in the area. Also adding to the dire situation,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
TUCSON, AZ
KVIA

City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
SOCORRO, TX

