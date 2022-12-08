Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am ReportingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
KFOX 14
1 person killed in a hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in east El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said it was a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on George Dieter Drive and Gateway West. RECCOMENDED: LCPS: Extra...
KFOX 14
Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
KFOX 14
Dumpster fire spreads to building, destroys shoe store in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A structure fire that destroyed a building Monday morning in downtown El Paso was knocked down in the afternoon. It happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. The fire started in...
KFOX 14
Shooting in Canutillo sends one juvenile to hospital in stable condition Sunday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened in Canutillo by Coach Road and Antelope Drive Sunday afternoon. According to the El Paso Sherriff's Office deputies responded to shots fired just shortly after 3 p.m. One juvenile was sent to...
KFOX 14
Police identifies man who prompted SWAT situation in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who is accused of prompting a SWAT situation Friday in northeast El Paso. Officers arrested 31-year-old Karl Dean Lyons. The incident happened on the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty. Officers responded to the home on an aggravated...
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
cbs4local.com
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
KFOX 14
El Paso police remove migrants from Union Plaza parking garage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants that slept in the Union Plaza Parking Garage through the near-freezing temperatures in downtown El Paso overnight were removed Tuesday morning. El Paso police told the migrants they had to leave because they are in violation of city ordinance. Staff with the Opportunity...
KFOX 14
Santa Teresa H.S. expected to return to in-person learning Wednesday, superintendent says
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School is expected to resume in-person classes Wednesday after a blockage in a nearby sewer line prompted the school to close Tuesday, according to Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey said the sewer line runs in front of the...
KVIA
One person seriously hurt in early morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in East El Paso early Saturday morning, according to first responders. The collision happened at the 1500 block of Joe Battle Blvd, near the intersection with Vista Del Sol Dr. Special Traffic Investigators are on the...
KFOX 14
Shelters at capacity after thousands of migrants cross to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Both the Rescue Mission of El Paso and the Opportunity Center are at capacity. The deputy director for the Opportunity Center told KFOX14 they were told over 1,200 migrants would be released to different shelters in the area. Also adding to the dire situation,...
16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. […]
KFOX 14
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
KFOX 14
LCPS: Extra support resources available following death of Organ Mountain H.S. student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is providing additional resources to Organ Mountain High School after a student was killed in a crash on Friday. The school district said more resources will be available this week for emotional support and counseling. The student, a 16-year-old boy,...
KFOX 14
Santa Teresa High School switches to remote learning due to sewer blockage
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School will switch to remote learning Tuesday because of a blockage in the sewer lines, the Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday evening. "Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to determine when students can safely return to the building," GISD...
KVIA
City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation
SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
