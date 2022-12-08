Young mom and her father found shot to death in Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooter stood over woman as she tended to her father and shot her in the head: source
CHICAGO - Mariah Vera rushed to her father’s side as a gunman opened fire at her birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend. As she wept and tended to his wounds, the gunman walked up and shot her in the head, according to a law enforcement source.
ABC7 Chicago
Friends, family say goodbye to security guard killed at River Oaks Mall
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends said goodbye to a mall security guard who was killed on the job. Norman Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran. He was working at River Oaks mall when he was shot and killed in an armed robbery last month. Mourners gathered...
Fox Lake shooting leaves man, 77, dead after he allegedly invited woman over; 2 charged
Investigators said the military veteran was shot once in the head by a man who accompanied a woman who they said the victim had invited to his home for a romantic encounter in exchange for money.
Father and daughter among 4 victims of Portage Park bar shooting, which left 3 dead
A shooting outside of Vera’s Lounge in Portage Park left three people dead and hospitalized a fourth person. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identities of the victims Monday, as Chicago police continue to investigate.
Holy Cross Hospital to honor medical assistant shot and killed in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at Holy Cross Hospital on Tuesday will honor the life of a young mother found shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood last week.Police found 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman dead inside their apartment near 82nd and Drexel on Wednesday. Jenkins' 2-year-old son was also found inside the home, but was unharmed.Jenkins worked as a medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital. Friends said she "had a heart of gold.""She wore her heart on her sleeve. She had a smile that would light up a room. You never saw her down. You knew when something bothered her, but she didn't speak much of it, but she'd just brush it away," co-worker Nicole Worth said.At noon on Tuesday, Jenkins' fellow Sinai Chicago caregivers will come together to remember her life with a balloon release at Holy Cross.No arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of Jenkins and her father.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot by unknown gunman in Near North Side apartment
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 6:26 p.m., police say the male victim was inside an apartment in the 1300 block of North Sedgewick Street when he was shot on the left side and in the back by an unknown gunman.
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
Person of interest in custody for shooting that killed 3 after fight at NW Side bar, police say
Ricky Vera, Mario Pozuelos, Mercedes Tavares have been ID'd as the three people killed after an altercation inside a NW Side bar spilled into the street early Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot dead in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while riding in car in Ravenswood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 23-year-old was traveling in the passenger seat of a car around 2:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Montrose Avenue when someone in a black SUV started shooting at him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Wounded man flees to Humboldt Park grocery store after shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side Tuesday afternoon. The man was traveling in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue when a gunman fired shots about 1:12 p.m., Chicago police said. After the shooting, the victim...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 7 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street when shots rang out. The boy sustained a graze wound to the leg by an unknown gunman...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot dead in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was gunned down Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:11 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 4400 block of West Jackson when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was...
Parents in Berwyn demanding answers after gun recovered at Morton West High School
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Morton West High School in Berwyn was put on lockdown Friday after a handgun was recovered from a student Friday. The student did not make any threat, and the gun was recovered without incident, according to Morton High School District 201 Supt. Dr. Tim Truesdale.But the school was placed on soft lockdown, and the bell schedule for the day was altered as a result.The Berwyn Police Department is investigating.Parents say they are coming back Monday morning demanding answers. A video circulating online shows tense moments as parents picked up their kids from the school. The video was...
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
3 People Fatally Shot Outside Portage Park Bar Identified by Medical Examiner
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Sunday night identified the three people who were killed in a shooting hours earlier in the Portage Park neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation outside of a bar in the 3300 block of North Central at approximately 2:26 a.m.
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
Comments / 0