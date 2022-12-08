ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Young mom and her father found shot to death in Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends

By Tom Schuba
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
