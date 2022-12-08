Read full article on original website
Local reaction to Respect For Marriage Act
Local organizations and activists reacted on Tuesday to President Joe Biden signing the Respect For Marriage Act into law. The act codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage. Same-sex marriage has been protected in New York State since 2011, but executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance...
A historic day for all of Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
Jessica's Law requires drivers in New Hampshire to clear snow and ice off vehicles
Since 2002, New Hampshire drivers have been legally required to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting on the road. Jessica's Law was passed after the death of Jessica Smith. Smith was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that ended up hitting her car.
