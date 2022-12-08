ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Local reaction to Respect For Marriage Act

Local organizations and activists reacted on Tuesday to President Joe Biden signing the Respect For Marriage Act into law. The act codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage. Same-sex marriage has been protected in New York State since 2011, but executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

A historic day for all of Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy