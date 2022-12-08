Read full article on original website
Related
Loyola Maroon
Loyola professor ‘shockingly’ dies amidst last week of the semester
Dr. Kelly Frailing, an associate professor at Loyola’s criminology and justice department, died, according to an announcement sent by department chair Rae Taylor. Frailing’s passing followed an announcement sent Sunday night that Frailing would be out on unexpected leave for the rest of the semester. “In conjunction with...
Loyola Maroon
Work study students say pay raise is good but not enough
Loyola students said they felt “encouraged” and “ecstatic” when the Office of Student Employment announced Loyola’s work study pay being raised. Loyola’s federal work study pay will be raised to $10 per hour from $7.25, and community-based work study pay will be raised to $13 per hour from $10 early next year, according to student employment. Student employment also said that most Federal Work Study awards will be increased by $400 from $1,600 to $2,000.
Loyola Maroon
EDITORIAL: Who should lead the pack?: What we want to see in Loyola’s next president
With finals and the end of the fall semester approaching, it’s easy to lose sight of the university’s ongoing search for its next president. Since Tania Tetlow’s move to Fordham University as its 33rd president, the Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J., has served as Loyola’s interim president until a permanent replacement is found. But what does Loyola expect of the new president?
Loyola Maroon
SGA president is confident in presidential search process
Loyola’s search for a new university president is still underway, and despite only one in-person meeting so far, Student Government Association President, Stephanie Oblena, said she is confident in the presidential search committee. The search began in February of 2022, when former Loyola President Tania Tetlow resigned to become...
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
Comments / 0