WATCH LIVE | Major snow storm in the North, temperatures to drop, chances for white Christmas – Watching Winter Live

By Chip Brewster
 5 days ago

Watching Winter Live makes its 2022/23 season premiere today at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT and there is plenty of winter weather to discuss.

Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates as they dig into today’s topics:

  • The La Niña weather pattern continues – what this means for the rest of the season
  • A review of the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s (NOAA) full season outlook
  • The state of drought across the country
  • Current storm systems and their potential paths
  • Major storms are looking likely for next week with heavy snow in the North and severe storms in the South
  • What current models show for the long-range outlook (10+ days from now)
  • Reviewing the historical probability of a white Christmas

They will take questions for the second-half of the show – ask yours now using the form below.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

