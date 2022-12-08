Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Carlos Correa agrees to 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants, ESPN reports
He's still beloved in Houston, but this man got a "Giant" deal.
Report: NBC's Maria Taylor Making Significant Job Change
Maria Taylor is returning to college football. NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for Big Ten coverage next fall, the New York Post reported. The 35-year-old will continue as the lead host of the network's NFL studio show, "Football Night in America," on Sundays. ...
Comments / 0