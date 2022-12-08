Read full article on original website
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast in Recurring Roles
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is continuing to build out its cast for Season 2. The epic fantasy series has added eight new recurring cast members. They are: Oliver Alvin-Wilson (“Murder in Provence,” “The Bay”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard,” “Slow West”), Gavi Singh Chera (“The Undeclared War,” “The Lazarus Project”), William Chubb (“Vampire Academy,” “The Sandman”), Kevin Eldon (“The Last Kingdom,” “Hugo”), Will Keen (“Ridley Road,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Hellraiser”), and Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”). As with past announcements, character details for the new additions to the cast are being kept...
Popculture
'Rings of Power': Amazon Casts 8 New Stars in 'Lord of the Rings' Spinoff
Middle-earth is getting a bit more crowded next season. Amazon announced eight new cast members for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Wednesday, joining the returning characters from Season 1. With Prime Video's huge investments in this epic fantasy spinoff, these actors can likely count on job security for quite a while.
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
‘Matilda’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office as ‘Avatar’ Sequel Looms
Sony release “Matilda the Musical” stayed in pole position at the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in a row. The Roald Dahl adaptation added £2.1 million ($2.6 million) for a total of £10.7 million, according to numbers released by Comscore. In second place, Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” collected £803,800 for a total of £30.8 million after five weekends. In third position, Universal’s “Violent Night” earned £567,351 for a total of £1.9 million after its second weekend. In fourth place was Disney’s “Strange World,” which took £305,802 and now has £1.7 million after three weekends. Rounding off...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Rings of Power star explains his shock exit after Lord of the Rings series recasts Adar for season 2
Joseph Mawle says he'll be "cheering" the new cast on from the sidelines as he pursues other projects
TechRadar
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is a wild who's who of Spider-People
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's official trailer has debuted online – and, as a huge webhead, I couldn't be more excited for its arrival next year. Why? Because of the sheer amount of Spider-People who make their debuts in Sony's animated sequel. Honestly, I could sit here and list every one of them, but I'd be here all day. And, truthfully, it's best if you just see them all for yourself.
IGN
Amazon Prime Video Overtakes Netflix as the Biggest Streaming Service in the US
Amazon's streaming service Prime Video has seemingly overtaken Netflix to grab the top spot of US rankings. As reported by Deadline, the information comes from research firm Parks Associates, who have adjudged Prime Video as the kings of video streaming in the United States. Following Prime Video and Netflix, Hulu grabs the third spot, with Disney+ and HBO Max taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
Popculture
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed
Shadow and Bone fans finally know when they can return to the Shadow Fold. The Netflix original series will return for its second season on Thursday, March 16 2023. The release date is the most exciting news fans have gotten in a year an a half. Shadow and Bone premiered...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
ComicBook
Hill House & Bly Manor Team Noticed "Changes" in Netflix Relationship Before Moving to Amazon
Netflix managed to score some mainstream horror TV success stories in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor anthology series – thanks to a creative team that included showrunner/producer Mike Flanagan, and executive producer Trevor Macy. The successes of Hill House and Bly Manor led to the continued success of Flanagan and Macy's Midnight Mass miniseries – but more recently things hit a wall.
Empire Of Light: Where You've Seen The Cast Before
Empire of Light has come to theaters with its cast of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
Gamespot
The Dark Tower Adaption Back At Amazon With Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy At The Helm
It's been an interesting week for Mike Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy. After the duo announced their Netflix departure, the streaming service announced it was canceling their new series, The Midnight Club, an adaption of the Christopher Pike YA horror book series. However, talking to Deadline about the departure,...
Dark Tower Series Adaptation Eyed as Mike Flanagan's First Amazon Project Following Surprise Netflix Exit
Mike Flanagan is hitting the ground running at Amazon. Just days after announcing that he was fleeing his longtime perch at Netflix for Amazon Studios, the man behind the Haunting franchise and Midnight Mass has revealed that one of the first projects he and producing partner Trevor Macy are eyeing is a series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. “We view it as a as a series that’s going at least five seasons” followed by two standalone films, Flanagan tells our sister site Deadline. “I have an enormous amount of it worked out in my brain… I have a pilot script I’m thrilled...
Amazon Freevee Executives on Saving ‘Neighbours’: ‘We’re Going to Do Everything We Have to Do to Deliver a Consistent Series’
Amazon Freevee executives have vowed that their new season of “Neighbours” will maintain the same quality and production values of its long-running linear predecessor. “We’re going to do everything we have to do — in front of and behind the camera — to make sure that we’re delivering a consistent series,” Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming for Amazon Studios, tells Variety. “A few signals are that cast members are coming back, so we’re able to welcome what the show has been from a production value standpoint, from a casting and talent standpoint, and producers behind the scenes,” says...
