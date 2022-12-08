ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

No-Penalty CD vs. Savings Account: What's the Difference?

No-penalty certificates of deposit (CDs) and savings accounts both provide secure paths to earning interest on your money. While a CD will generate more interest than a savings account, you'd have to make the trade-off between access to your cash and maximizing growth. Understanding the pros and cons of each account type will help you determine the best fit for your financial profile.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

What Credit Score Do You Need For A Personal Loan

Different lenders have different credit score criteria for personal loans. Many lenders favor customers with strong or exceptional credit scores (690 or above). Still, some will work with those who have less-than-perfect credit (a score below 630). According to lenders surveyed, a personal loan typically requires a credit score between 560 and 660. Certain lenders ...
Business Insider

Many Americans with good credit are leveraging debt-consolidation loans to save money

The Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to highest-in-over-a-decade levels, in an effort to ward off the wallet-emptying effects of inflation. And there appears to be no end in sight, as pundits speculate that periodic rate increases will continue from the Fed well into 2023. For many consumers, the...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
money.com

4 Ways Biden's New Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Help Borrowers

Student loan forgiveness has captured the attention of millions of Americans, as they wait to see how the Supreme Court will rule on the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal debt per borrower. But while loan forgiveness has been in the spotlight, many student borrower...
CBS News

3 smart times to refinance your mortgage

When you first bought your home, there's a good chance you took out a long mortgage, like a 30-year fixed-rate loan. While that might have felt like almost a lifelong decision, the reality is that homeowners can often change their mortgages by refinancing. With mortgage refinancing, you can take out...
The Associated Press

Millennial Money: How credit can beat buy now, pay later

At first glance, a “buy now, pay later” plan’s promise of no interest or upfront fees can seem more appealing than a credit card’s terms. Dividing a transaction into, say, a pay-in-four installment plan sounds straightforward and manageable. Unlike credit cards, though, these plans lack certain...
ValueWalk

3 Ways on How to Get Late Payments Removed From Credit Report

It’s no secret that late payments can negatively impact your credit score. If you have a late payment on your credit report, you may wonder how to remove it. The process is actually quite simple. All you need to do is write a letter to your creditor explaining why...
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
marketplace.org

Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year

Consumers are racking up debt. Or should we say after a pandemic lull, we’re back to racking up the debt. The Federal Reserve reports that consumer credit — mainly credit cards, student loans and auto loans — was up by $27 billion in October, a billion more than in September. That makes for a 6.9% annual rate of growth, which is faster than most people’s incomes are growing in this economy.
