ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man sentenced after reduced charge in 2021 St. Louis murder

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036yDc_0jbt4RrC00

ST. LOUIS – A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a reduced charge in a 2021 St. Louis murder case.

Stephen C. Taylor, 32, pleaded guilty last week to criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. A judge sentenced him in the death of Da’twon Thompson on Oct. 1, 2021.

Top story: Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing concerns

Investigators say Thompson was fatally shot at the Bristol Place Townhomes in the 2100
block of Kisling Lane in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Thompson, then 24 years old, was killed while out on bail in the 2016 St. Louis murder of John Moore. He was acquitted in another 2016 homicide case.

Taylor was indicted on first-degree murder last year and armed criminal action charges last year. As part of a plea deal, he was sentenced to nine years for involuntary manslaughter and three for armed criminal action. The sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Former St. Louis police officer faces rape trial

ST. LOUIS – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer accused of rape. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office alleges Torey Phelps raped an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a fellow officer’s home. Phelps’ colleague, Lafeal Lawshea, faces two charges...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car thief

The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious activity and found a suspect rummaging through the center console of his car, authorities said. That led to a physical struggle. Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car …. The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Lamar Johnson murder conviction hearing begins Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a court hearing Monday morning could determine whether a murder conviction against a St. Louis man should be overturned. Lamar Johnson, 49, is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Carnahan Courthouse. The hearing could last five days. Johnson has long maintained his innocence in this case. His […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000

A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

‘Historic moment’: Lamar Johnson wrongful conviction case goes before a St. Louis judge

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner has waited more than three years for the chance to argue the innocence of Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995.  She finally got the hearing to set aside Johnson’s murder conviction on Monday, day one of a trial expected to last all week. “This is a […] The post ‘Historic moment’: Lamar Johnson wrongful conviction case goes before a St. Louis judge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy