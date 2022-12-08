Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eight non-profits are getting a handsome amount of cash to help Michiganders with their heating bills.

Consumers Energy is giving $7.25 million to be divided up by the following charities:

The Salvation Army

TrueNorth Community Services

United Way of South Central Michigan

Roscommon County United Way

United Way for Southeastern Michigan

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Superior Watershed Partnership

Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.

According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.

“Natural gas prices have climbed across the Midwest and nation, and we are committed to helping customers manage their bills and help those in need immediately,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy`s president and CEO.

To access the funding, people can call 2-1-1 if they are facing hardship or are trying to access new funding.

“Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising energy bills, especially our most vulnerable customers. We recognize our responsibility to help our customers who count on us every day,” continued Rochow.

