Lansing, MI

Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills

By Iz Martin
WLNS
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eight non-profits are getting a handsome amount of cash to help Michiganders with their heating bills.

Consumers Energy is giving $7.25 million to be divided up by the following charities:

  • The Salvation Army
  • TrueNorth Community Services
  • United Way of South Central Michigan
  • Roscommon County United Way
  • United Way for Southeastern Michigan
  • Society of St. Vincent de Paul
  • Superior Watershed Partnership
  • Michigan Veterans Trust Fund.

According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.

“Natural gas prices have climbed across the Midwest and nation, and we are committed to helping customers manage their bills and help those in need immediately,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy`s president and CEO.

To access the funding, people can call 2-1-1 if they are facing hardship or are trying to access new funding.

“Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising energy bills, especially our most vulnerable customers. We recognize our responsibility to help our customers who count on us every day,” continued Rochow.

Comments / 22

April Davis
5d ago

Why is help always offered to the ones who are low income? Those who do have good paying jobs are being hurt just as well with everything going up in prices and a family to take care of. At this point help should be offered to everyone because pretty soon a lot of ppl are going to be low income with skyrocketing price. Why are we being punished for just making a little bit over what the government consider low income? Things happen in each and everyone's life.

Reply(2)
16
AMERICA FIRST@??
5d ago

Consumers Energy isn’t giving anything YOU AS THE CUSTOMERS ARE .. it’s past time these FOR PROFIT CORPORATIONS & GREEDY SHAREHOLDERS feel some of the pain of these constant and continued RATE HIKES..

Reply(1)
8
Walter Adams
4d ago

hey yeah that's right on my bill every month I have to pay a little bit in for heating assistance to the poor but I never get any help

Reply(1)
7
 

WLNS

