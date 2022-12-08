A tragic crash in Castine over the weekend resulted in four fatalities and three others being injured, all students at Maine Maritime Academy. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 am, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Rd (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Rt. 166 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames. Four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead and taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

CASTINE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO