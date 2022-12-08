Read full article on original website
Hadley leads East Clinton over Blanchester JV girls
BLANCHESTER — Led by Megan Hadley, the East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 33-26 Monday night at the BHS gym. Hadley scored 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and six steals. Also for East Clinton, Chloe Scott had five rebounds and three...
Clinton-Massie 8th grade boys lose first of season by 1
NEW RICHMOND — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Monday 34-33 to New Richmond. Clinton-Massie (2-1) were led on offense by Ty Martin who scored 11 points. Cobe Euton had eight and Quinn McCoy scored six. Colson Morgan and Colton Fite...
Fisher sets WHS bowling record in win over NR
NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington sophomore Kylie Fisher started the bowling season off a big sluggish through the first five matches. She got back on track in the sixth match. Fisher, a state qualifier as a freshman, set a WHS bowling record (boys or girls) with a two-game series of 548 Monday in a match with New Richmond. Jerrica Guzzi previously held the girls two-game mark at 494, WHS coach Joe Gigandet said.
Robinson layup gives Wilmington 45-44 win over Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE – Wilmington marched into Waynesville Tuesday night and toppled the Spartan’s six-game winning streak, 45-44, thanks to a Ke’Asia Robinson wide-open layup with 7.9 seconds left. Following the layup, three consecutive timeouts between the two teams and a seemingly uncalled over-and-back, Waynesville’s desperation 30-footer did not...
Hurricane 4th, Wildcats 9th at Blanchester Invitational
BLANCHESTER — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Blanchester Middle School Invitational. The Hurricane had 140.5 points while championship Lebanon finished with 291. Blanchester was ninth while East Clinton finished 15th. Wilmington had back-to-back champions with Max McCoy winning at 104...
Blanchester drops pair to Williamsburg
The Blanchester girls bowling team lost a heartbreaker to Williamsburg by 15 pins Tuesday in a SBAAC National Division girls bowling. On the boys side, Blanchester had just four bowlers and were defeated 2161 to 1590. Braxton McFaddin had a pair of 203 games for Blanchester. In the girls match,...
WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet
SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
Spartans top Hurricane 7th grade boys 36-23
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 36-23 Saturday morning. Knox Earich led the team with 15 points and was the top rebounder, coach Noah Cline said. Cline added his team “left a bunch of easy points on the court and just didn’t have...
Stuckey first, Hurricane second at Edgewood
TRENTON — Thad Stuckey won his weight class as Wilmington finished as the overall runnerup Saturday in the Edgewood Invitational wrestling tournament. Stuckey won a high-drama battle 7-6 over Aiden Butler of Great Crossing for the 165-pound title. Great Crossing won the tournament handily with 249 points. Wilmington was...
Massie bowlers can’t beat Broncos big night
GEORGETOWN — Western Brown defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of bowling match Monday at Community Lanes. Corvin Pittenger led Clinton-Massie with a 393 series in the boys match but Nathan Fisher had a 478 (221, 257) for the Broncos, who then average better than 220 for their four baker games. Massie averaged around 180 in its baker set.
BBK Final: Washington 61, Wilmington 39
WILMINGTON — With strong inside play, Washington Senior remained red-hot with a 61-39 win over Wilmington Saturday night at Fred Summers Court. The victory is the fifth straight for the Blue Lions who are now 7-1 overall. With a loss to their former South Central Ohio League rival, the...
Tangonan three-point play lifts BHS to first win, 49-47
BLANCHESTER — Nainoa Tangonan’s three-point play in the waning seconds Tuesday lifted Blanchester to a 49-47 win over Peebles at the BHS gym. The win for the Wildcats is the first of the season in six outings. “I’m so happy for the boys,” first-year head coach Mike Malott...
EC grad Godlove, Indians top Astros by 15
LEES CREEK — Despite a 23-point fourth quarter, East Clinton was defeated by Cedarville 62-47 Saturday night in a non-league matchup of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals. The Astros (0-6) struggled on offense with just 24 points through three quarters. But East Clinton found its touch in the fourth,...
Real estate transfers
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Larry Miller, Donny Miller, Archie Miller, and Champ D. Miller to Larry Miller 1/4 INT, Champ D. Miller 1/4 INT, Zacharia Allen...
Blood drive set for Dec. 22 in Blanchester
DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert this shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season when you donate at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.
WC Dec. grads recognized at senior lunch
Wilmington College recognized its December graduates with a special lunch and evening celebration Wednesday, Dec. 7 as they finished their fall semester classes and prepared for Final Exam Week, which is held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9, 12 and 13. WC President Trevor Bates congratulated the soon-to-be grads...
Buckeyes ready for shot at No. 1 Georgia in CFP
COLUMBUS – Ryan Day has noticed a difference. An invitation to the College Football Playoff has replaced the disappointment over a loss to Michigan with something more forward looking and upbeat. No. 4 OSU’s practices for a playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New...
Haley announces candidacy for mayor
WILMINGTON— Pat Haley, former sheriff and commissioner in Clinton County, has announced he will be running in the May Republican primary election for mayor of the City of Wilmington. Haley, who is married to Brenda Freeman Haley, served two four-year terms as county commissioner from 2010-18. His law enforcement...
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 44-year-old male...
