Relief efforts begin to help rural Eureka family after destructive house fire
Relief efforts are underway to help a Greenwood County family that lost all their possessions in a fire last week. The fire at 528 200th Street, about 10 miles northwest of Eureka, happened this past Wednesday afternoon. The residents, Daniel Britain, Leann Eddings and their son, were not home at the time. More details about the fire are pending.
Bingo returns, fundraising efforts continue for Senior Center
Bingo returns to the Emporia Senior Center this week as the facility continues work to solidify its financial future. Bingo will take place Tuesday at 7 pm. It has been suspended since late October as the Senior Center continues grappling with the financial impacts of several situations, most recently including inflationary pressures and equipment repair costs, but also including several COVID-19-related closures the past two-plus years, lower overall attendance and the embezzlement of over $100,000 by former director Lannie Lyman. The center suspended all activities in early November, canceled its Christmas Gala last month and laid off all its paid staff, including President and CEO Ian Boyd, who is currently serving his current duties as a volunteer.
Reported fire in Neosho Rapids apparently caused by closed chimney flue, not blaze
Firefighters from two Lyon County departments were called to a reported fire Sunday evening, but an early investigation indicates there was no fire involved. Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia were dispatched to 502 Main in Neosho Rapids around 7 pm. Early indications are the smoke inside the house came from a closed chimney flue, not a home fire.
Five area fire departments to benefit from state grants for recruitment and safety initiatives
Several area fire departments are receiving grant funding through the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal for recruitment and safety initiatives. Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Olpe, Chase County District 1, Eureka Volunteer Fire and Osage County District 1 are among almost 90 fire departments that will share over $1.3 million after budgetary action by the Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly earlier this year. The Fire Marshal’s Office provided $100,000. The remaining funds came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
Dec. 5 fire in Osage City ruled accidental; assistance efforts underway
Last week’s fire at an Osage City house has been ruled as accidental after an investigation by the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal. Fire was reported at 403 Lakin shortly before 4 am. The resident, John Tramell, was alerted to the fire by his dog, and both got out of the home safely.
Coffey County deputies respond to threat involving Waverly Elementary students
Coffey County deputies say they responded to a reported verbal threat involving Waverly Elementary students on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a call regarding a threat allegedly made by one elementary student against an unspecified number of other elementary students. According to student statements to deputies, a 12-year-old male got angry and said he would use a firearm to harm others.
HORNETS POINTE: At one-year fire anniversary, investigation continues into cause while demolition cost now on owner’s property tax statement
A year after the destructive Hornets Pointe apartment complex in north central Emporia, the cause and origination point have still not been determined. The fire developed shortly before 4:30 am and quickly shot through the roof, causing an extensive firefighting effort involving Emporia and numerous Lyon County departments. Two firefighters were hurt, one seriously.
Semi incident Friday in Osage City leads to two downed power poles, nearly nine-hour electricity and cable TV restoration effort
Friday’s power pole incident in Osage City kept the power and cable service offline for nearly nine hours and rerouted traffic for most of that afternoon and evening. Osage City Police officers say a semi snagged an unlisted number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street just before 1 pm. The city’s Facebook page says two poles were damaged and had to be reset.
Emporia High boys swim and dive takes second at Shawnee Mission West
The Emporia High boys swim and dive team finished in second place at the Shawnee Mission West Invite Tuesday. Braxton Higgins was the lone champion for Emporia High. He won the diving portion of the meet (284.80). The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Tyler Luthi, Will Walker and...
CrossWinds continues using two-year, $2.3 million grant to bolster area services
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has been in the news regularly this year for its upcoming consolidation of six local buildings into two — the Chi Omega building and the Earl Center. But it has also been working to expand services, in large part through the benefits of a major federal grant.
Emporia City Commission holds public hearing for proposed renovation project on historic downtown building Monday
Emporia City Commissioners had a brief special meeting Monday morning to address potential funding for a planned major renovation project in downtown Emporia. During the meeting, commissioners held a public hearing for the purpose of applying for CDBG funding for Mitchell Markowitz Construction. The company is planning a renovation of the historic Emporia Gazette Building which would turn the building into a “multi-use” space according to Rick Mitchell.
EMPORIA STATE: Thomas assumes permanent provost title
A familiar face is taking on a new permanent role on the Emporia State campus. Brent Thomas, currently the dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, has been named as the permanent provost. He tells KVOE News it was important to bring familiarity and continuity to the position, which essentially serves as the university’s chief academic officer.
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
Emporia City Commission holding special meeting Monday
There’s a lot on tap for the Emporia City Commission’s special meeting at 11 am Monday. Commissioners will have an executive session related to an unspecified economic development. There is also a public hearing on a possible Community Development Block Grant for Emporian Rick Mitchell’s project inside the old Emporia Gazette building near Sixth and Merchant. Commissioners could also adopt revisions to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District policy.
WEATHER: Another round of rainfall possible Monday night through Tuesday morning
Rainfall was a bit more substantial for parts of the KVOE listening area early Saturday versus early Thursday, but there wasn’t much rain with either event. The KVOE studios got 0.10 inches of rainfall Saturday after getting nothing measurable Thursday. The Emporia Municipal Airport, the National Weather Service’s official reporting station, got .22 inches Saturday after reporting 0.03 inches Thursday. The 1100 block of Constitution reported 0.15 inches of rainfall Saturday and 0.05 inches Thursday.
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Identity theft case dismissed; hearings delayed in aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery cases
A preliminary hearing in a Lyon County identity theft was canceled Monday because the case against Jordan Nathanial Phillips was dismissed. Court documents indicate the request to dismiss came from prosecutors, but additional details have not been announced. Judge Doug Jones dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can re-file if they so choose.
Ten area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Ten area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings. The Emporia High girls are ranked third in Class 5A. Other girls teams ranked include Madison, 8th in Class 1A-Division I, Burlingame 9th in 1A-DI, Lebo and 2nd in 1A-Division II. Boys teams...
