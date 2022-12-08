From December 14, any player that owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be treated with a free, next-generation update. This update gives players access to improved graphics as well new quests, cosmetics, and more, all for free if you already own the game. Those who do not own the game will be able to buy The Witcher 3: Complete Edition, which includes the next-gen update as well as both of the game's narrative expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. In addition to all of that content, developer CD Projekt RED has also implemented a new online feature in The Witcher 3. This feature gives players access to cross-progression and cross-saves. Essentially, this means that players will be able to access their Witcher 3 saves on different platforms from the one they initially played on. Below, you can see exactly how to take advantage of the new cross-save system in The Witcher 3.

13 HOURS AGO