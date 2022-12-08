Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Gamespot
Microsoft Reportedly Willing To Allow Call Of Duty On PS Plus
Another compromise has cropped up from Microsoft, as the company reportedly has proffered Sony the option to put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus. This would be one of the latest concessions from the Xbox maker regarding the popular FPS franchise as part of its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Some Twitter staff were cut off after missing a Saturday deadline from Elon Musk because they didn't check emails at the weekend, report says
Some employees didn't sign Elon Musk's NDA pledge before the Saturday deadline because they weren't checking emails at the weekend, per Platformer.
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
Apparently Microsoft also thinks GTA 6 is coming in 2024
Microsoft seems to echo rumors around the GTA 6 release window
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
Gamespot
Why Some Experts Believe That Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger Won't Happen
Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard is the biggest proposed deal in video game history, but some notable outlets are wondering if it's going to happen at all. A Federal Trade Commission suit against the acquisition has turned into a major hurdle that the company must clear. Business publication Seeking...
HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023
Xbox is giving gamers another reason to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. The post HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
Gamespot
Save Big On Sonic Frontiers For Switch, PlayStation, And Xbox
Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
Gamespot
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update - Cross-Saves And Cross-Progression Explained
From December 14, any player that owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be treated with a free, next-generation update. This update gives players access to improved graphics as well new quests, cosmetics, and more, all for free if you already own the game. Those who do not own the game will be able to buy The Witcher 3: Complete Edition, which includes the next-gen update as well as both of the game's narrative expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. In addition to all of that content, developer CD Projekt RED has also implemented a new online feature in The Witcher 3. This feature gives players access to cross-progression and cross-saves. Essentially, this means that players will be able to access their Witcher 3 saves on different platforms from the one they initially played on. Below, you can see exactly how to take advantage of the new cross-save system in The Witcher 3.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design
The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.
Comments / 0