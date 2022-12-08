ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
TechRadar

GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Gamespot

Microsoft Reportedly Willing To Allow Call Of Duty On PS Plus

Another compromise has cropped up from Microsoft, as the company reportedly has proffered Sony the option to put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus. This would be one of the latest concessions from the Xbox maker regarding the popular FPS franchise as part of its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.
game-news24.com

Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible

It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Gamespot

Why Some Experts Believe That Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger Won't Happen

Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard is the biggest proposed deal in video game history, but some notable outlets are wondering if it's going to happen at all. A Federal Trade Commission suit against the acquisition has turned into a major hurdle that the company must clear. Business publication Seeking...
Gamespot

Save Big On Sonic Frontiers For Switch, PlayStation, And Xbox

Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
Gamespot

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update - Cross-Saves And Cross-Progression Explained

From December 14, any player that owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be treated with a free, next-generation update. This update gives players access to improved graphics as well new quests, cosmetics, and more, all for free if you already own the game. Those who do not own the game will be able to buy The Witcher 3: Complete Edition, which includes the next-gen update as well as both of the game's narrative expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. In addition to all of that content, developer CD Projekt RED has also implemented a new online feature in The Witcher 3. This feature gives players access to cross-progression and cross-saves. Essentially, this means that players will be able to access their Witcher 3 saves on different platforms from the one they initially played on. Below, you can see exactly how to take advantage of the new cross-save system in The Witcher 3.
Gamespot

Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design

The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.

