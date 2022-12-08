ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewlett, NY

How Kabrina Clark's wish came true: A tropical surprise

(BPT) - When Kabrina Clark woke up on her 18th birthday, she had no idea what was in store for her. Just four years earlier when she was 14, Kabrina was diagnosed with cancer of the soft tissue, facing the fierce realities and difficult medical protocols that come with a devastating, life-threatening diagnosis. However, Kabrina has always had a positive attitude and her grandmother shared that while they always thought they’d have to be Kabrina’s rock during her most difficult times, it turned out that Kabrina was everyone else’s rock, never letting her medical diagnosis define her.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
City of Glen Cove worker alleges workplace violence by supervisor

Ralph Comitino, a civil servant for the Department of Public Works, approached the Glen Cove City Council on Tuesday about an alleged assault he experienced on Oct 6. Comitino claims that Lou Saulino, director of the city’s DPW, jumped across a conference table in City Hall and tried to hit him.
GLEN COVE, NY

