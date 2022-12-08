Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Freshmen lead WC win in Quaker Bowl rivalry
WILMINGTON — A pair of freshman — Marisa Seiler and Jada Pohlen — combined for 28 points as the Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Earlham College 70-54 in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry game Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. The hosts were 26-of-59 (44.1 percent) from...
wnewsj.com
Massie boys first, girls second in Warrior Classic
CINCINNATI — Led by Sam Massie, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team won the D2 Warrior Classic baker tournament at Madison Bowl. Sam Massie finished in the top six and was named to the boys all-tournament team. On the girls side, Lacie Sandlin also earned all-tournament team honors with a...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane wrestlers storm Franklin, Western Brown (UPDATED with quotes, story)
MOUNT ORAB — Wilmington won two matches Saturday at the Western Brown tri-match. The Hurricane stormed Franklin 54-21 then saddled the Broncos with a 52-21 defeat. A trio of WHS wrestlers won two matches on the mat, Thane McCoy at 144, Kaison Dodge at 157 and Thad Stuckey at 165.
wnewsj.com
EC trio all-tourney team at Warriors Classic
CINCINNATI — The East Clinton boys were second Sunday in the Warriors Classic bowling tournament at Madison Bowl. Denver Day had 636 series and Ricky Kempke bowled 635. Both Astros made the all-tournament team. Lily Beers also made the all-tournament team on the girls side. SUMMARY. Dec 18, 2022.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Georgetown 49, East Clinton JV 27
GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Georgetown 49-27 Friday night at Brian Grant Gymnasium. Aiden Walker led EC with seven points. Max Gulley scored six points. Tyson Ellis led Georgetown with 13 points. SUMMARY. Dec 16, 2022. @Brian Grant Gymnasium. Georgetown 49...
wnewsj.com
Astro boys first at Chillicothe baker tournament
CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton boys bowling team finished first Saturday at the Capital Bakers tournament at Shawnee Lanes. Coach Dale Wallace Jr. said the Astros were first out of 16 teams. He is very proud of the boys hard work.
wnewsj.com
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
wnewsj.com
Leak pick-up program to conclude for the year
The City of Wilmington will soon conclude this year’s leaf pick-up program. City workers will continue to make satellite pick-ups as needed through Thursday, Dec. 22. Any leaves not collected by this date will need to be packaged in the city-approved paper yard waste bags and placed at the curb with regular refuse for pick up.
wnewsj.com
Board of DD holds Christmas formal
Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities partnered with Clinton County Youth Center and celebrated the holiday by holding a Christmas Formal on Thursday. Over 120 people attended. George Byrd entertained guests with live music as they enjoyed a nice dinner. Following dinner, guests enjoyed dancing, professional photos by Ginger Lee Images and a visit from Santa & Mrs.Claus. Every guest also received a gift.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Savings Bank celebrates renovation
Wilmington Savings Banks held a holiday-style open house on Thursday to celebrate the expansive renovation of its 184 North South St. location in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion. The event was catered by local vendor, Baker St. Culinary. “We...
wnewsj.com
EMA: Extreme cold heading to county
WILMINGTON — Extreme cold is heading to Clinton County this Christmas. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) sent out an email advising locals to prep themselves for weather the agency describes as “life-threatening extreme cold intrusion that will impact” the area between late Thursday and Sunday.
wnewsj.com
Chamber holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Makeshark
Makeshark held a holiday-style grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to celebrate its new office, located at 100 W. Main St. in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion. Local leaders and community members came dressed in ugly sweaters and participated...
wnewsj.com
ODOT construction update in Clinton Co.
Through the week ending Dec. 24: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACT. I-71 Bridge Replacement –...
