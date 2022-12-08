Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Related
Suburban person rescued after being trapped in a hole
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A suburban person was rescued from being trapped in a hole at a residential construction site in Buffalo Grove Monday evening, fire officials said. According to the fire department, emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive near the intersection of McHenry Road and Arlington Heights Road around […]
53-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after bicycle crash near Fox River Grove
A bicyclist, who police said was possibly intoxicated, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he crashed into a mailbox near Fox River Grove. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Fox River Grove Fire Protection District responded around 5:50 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Algonquin Road in unincorporated Fox River Grove. McHenry County […]
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
Woman in her mid-20s found shot to death inside car near Waukegan manufacturing plant
A woman died after she was found shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle in front of a manufacturing plant in Waukegan Monday evening, authorities said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 7:37 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe Florip said […]
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police
Two adults and one child on the bus were injured, police said.
Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Fox Lake shooting leaves man, 77, dead after he allegedly invited woman over; 2 charged
Investigators said the military veteran was shot once in the head by a man who accompanied a woman who they said the victim had invited to his home for a romantic encounter in exchange for money.
wlip.com
Two Arrested in Fox Lake Murder of Elderly Man
(Fox Lake, IL) A man shot and killed in Fox Lake has been identified. Police say they were called on Monday night to a residence along Mineola Road. It was there that they discovered Roy Hoffman dead. Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators say Hoffman had arranged for a romantic relationship with 31-year-old Kathryn Deason in exchange for money. She was in the 77-year-old’s apartment when her ride, identified as 37-year-old Azmi Ibrahim, Jr. reportedly went looking for her. An argument then ensued inside the apartment, and Ibrahim allegedly shot and killed Hoffman. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in Round Lake and has been charged with first-degree murder and obstructing justice. Deason has been charged with obstructing justice. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.
WISN
Kenosha police continue search for homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in October. Police said just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of North 24th Avenue. They found Carl E. Vines in...
qrockonline.com
Rollover Crash On I-55 In Shorewood
The northbound I-55 entrance ramp to route 30 is closed due to a rollover semi on southbound I-55 near US 52. Southbound traffic is jammed from Black Road to US 52. Two right lanes are blocked. Northbound traffic is solid from US 52 as motorists slow to take a look at southbound problems.
Elgin man gets 12 years in drugged DUI crash that killed 2 Judson University students
Trevon Morris, 22, was sentenced Monday by a Kane County judge.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
Kane Co. good Samaritan receives Carnegie Award for pulling man from car stuck on train tracks
The Kane County Board will honor local hero Lewis Medina Tuesday.
wlip.com
Public Memorial Set for Three Lake County Victims of Murder-Suicide
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A public memorial has been scheduled for three people who were killed in a Buffalo Grove murder-suicide. The memorial set for Friday afternoon, will honor Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia. All three were stabbed to death by Andrei Kisliak in late November. The man was Vera’s husband, and the girls’ father. Police say he also killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, and a family pet before killing himself. An official motive has not been given in the killings, but the couple were said to be going through a contentious divorce.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
Cause of death for Chicago's 'Walking Man' revealed
CHICAGO - Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ has died several months after he was set on fire as he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue. Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide. Kromelis — a...
Chicago's 'Walking Man' dies 7 months after being set on fire downtown
Joseph Kromelis - the famed "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago has died nearly seven months after an attacker set him on fire.
Comments / 1