Willowbrook, IL

WGN News

Suburban person rescued after being trapped in a hole

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A suburban person was rescued from being trapped in a hole at a residential construction site in Buffalo Grove Monday evening, fire officials said. According to the fire department, emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive near the intersection of McHenry Road and Arlington Heights Road around […]
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

53-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after bicycle crash near Fox River Grove

A bicyclist, who police said was possibly intoxicated, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he crashed into a mailbox near Fox River Grove. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Fox River Grove Fire Protection District responded around 5:50 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Algonquin Road in unincorporated Fox River Grove. McHenry County […]
FOX RIVER GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
WAUKEGAN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Two Arrested in Fox Lake Murder of Elderly Man

(Fox Lake, IL) A man shot and killed in Fox Lake has been identified. Police say they were called on Monday night to a residence along Mineola Road. It was there that they discovered Roy Hoffman dead. Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators say Hoffman had arranged for a romantic relationship with 31-year-old Kathryn Deason in exchange for money. She was in the 77-year-old’s apartment when her ride, identified as 37-year-old Azmi Ibrahim, Jr. reportedly went looking for her. An argument then ensued inside the apartment, and Ibrahim allegedly shot and killed Hoffman. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in Round Lake and has been charged with first-degree murder and obstructing justice. Deason has been charged with obstructing justice. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.
FOX LAKE, IL
qrockonline.com

Rollover Crash On I-55 In Shorewood

The northbound I-55 entrance ramp to route 30 is closed due to a rollover semi on southbound I-55 near US 52. Southbound traffic is jammed from Black Road to US 52. Two right lanes are blocked. Northbound traffic is solid from US 52 as motorists slow to take a look at southbound problems.
SHOREWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
NILES, IL
wlip.com

Public Memorial Set for Three Lake County Victims of Murder-Suicide

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A public memorial has been scheduled for three people who were killed in a Buffalo Grove murder-suicide. The memorial set for Friday afternoon, will honor Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia. All three were stabbed to death by Andrei Kisliak in late November. The man was Vera’s husband, and the girls’ father. Police say he also killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, and a family pet before killing himself. An official motive has not been given in the killings, but the couple were said to be going through a contentious divorce.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

