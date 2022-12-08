Read full article on original website
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
TechRadar
Low-code is becoming more crucial than ever
New research by Mendix (opens in new tab) has claimed low-code is about to have its day after transforming from a crisis management technology during the pandemic. While many studies try to quantify the most popular programming languages around, Mendix instead reckons low-code is still somewhat of a dark horse.
Android Headlines
Google merges Maps & Waze teams, apps will remain separate
Google is reportedly merging its Maps and Waze teams. The two navigation apps will remain separate but the company will house both teams under its Geo organization, which also oversees Google Earth and Street View products. The merger begins today, a Google spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. You are...
TechRadar
Microsoft says Teams isn't as bad as you think, actually
Microsoft is looking to to address EU antitrust concerns following complaints from messaging app Slack. The concerns surround Microsoft Teams, which rivals claim has gained an unfair advantage in the video conferencing and online collaboration market due to being bundled as part of Microsoft 365. Microsoft had previously announced plans...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
TechRadar
How is live chat for enterprises different from SMB offerings?
High-quality, reliable customer service is one of the keys to succeeding in today’s competitive business world. It’s just as important for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as it is for large international enterprises. Live chat software is increasingly integral to providing excellent customer service and support. There are...
makeuseof.com
What Is Android Digital Car Key and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As part of the 2021 Android 12 OS update, Google announced a slew of new Android features aimed at improving the automobile experience of Android users. Android Digital Car Key, a sleek new feature aimed at giving Android users hassle-free access to their cars, was one such feature.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft Teams will finally be a lot easier to use on iPad and iPhone
Apple customers are set to get a welcome productiveness increase in terms of utilizing Microsoft Groups on their cellular or pill gadget. The video conferencing platform has revealed it’s engaged on bringing Image in Image mode to iPhone and iPad customers, letting them view a number of home windows directly on their gadget.
Phone Arena
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
TechRadar
Microsoft has bought a 4% share in the London Stock Exchange
Microsoft is set to purchase an “approximate” 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as part of a new strategic partnership that will se the LSEG’s data infrastructure migrate to Microsoft’s cloud hosting platform Azure. The financial data provider also claims that the Workspace...
itechpost.com
Waze App Is Now Accessible on Select Cars With Google Built-In — Which Cars Can Do So?
Google built-in drivers now have another alternative GPS driving app to use. Google recently revealed that Waze is launching a new, dedicated app on select cars with Google built-in, allowing the drivers of those vehicles to enjoy all the features Waze has to offer. Google did not disclose when it...
TechRadar
How to use Microsoft Video Editor: make movies with Windows's hidden video editing software
Did you know there’s free video editing software hidden within your Microsoft Photos app? The popular, lightweight photo editor and viewer comes preinstalled on Windows 10 and Windows 11, and while JPGs and PNGs are its mainstay, it’s just powerful enough to let you edit and trim your movies, too.
Android Authority
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones
The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows 11
I’ll just say it upfront. Mac users have had this for years. Microsoft is really playing catchup with this one. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows — Windows 11 that is. Up until now, users had to rely on mostly third-party screen recording tools in order to record what was on their PC, but Microsoft is looking to fix that.
TechRadar
Google Cloud storage vs Google Drive: What's the difference?
As one of the largest technology firms in the world, Google has a wide range of cloud offerings. Aside from Gmail, Google Drive may be the best-known - certainly in the consumer market. Google Drive has achieved mass popularity by offerings intuitive cloud storage that comes with a generous 15GB free of charge. But while Google Drive may be ubiquitous, it’s not the only cloud offering provided by Google.
Privacy-focused Dropbox alternative Proton Drive now has an Android app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Proton is the company behind Proton VPN and Proton Mail (which were unified under a single roof in May this year), and generally just known for its security-centric services. Proton also introduced a cloud storage service called Proton Drive in September, but users have been putting up with a web interface since then. Thankfully, the service finally has an app interface now, just like all the best cloud services do.
Short Video App Chingari Adds New Monetization Plans For Users
In the nation of India, there is a short-video platform known as Chingari that allows people around the country and around the world to be able to post videos The app has been around since 2018 and is available on iOS and Android. But, back on November the 21st of 202, Chingari introduced some new content monetization models for the creators and users of the India-based application. Under the new initiative, Chingari will offer three subscription plans that will allow users to increase the earnings they collect through the Gari mining program and allows complete withdrawal of Gari tokens for real money during the active subscription period. The subscription plans are ₹20 daily, ₹100 weekly, and ₹300 monthly.
Activ Surgical Appoints Manisha Shah-Bugaj as Chief Executive Officer
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced that it has named Manisha Shah-Bugaj as its new Chief Executive Officer. Shah-Bugaj has served as Activ Surgical’s Chief Operating Officer since January 2022, leading the Company’s impending global commercialization efforts around its first product, ActivSight™ Intelligent Light, which aims to provide enhanced visualization and real-time, on-demand surgical insights in the operating room. In her expanded role as CEO, Shah-Bugaj will oversee the ongoing development and commercialization of Activ Surgical products and engage with company partners, customers, and investors. Activ Surgical’s outgoing CEO, Todd Usen, will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005175/en/ Activ Surgical announces Manisha Shah-Bugaj as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to engaging with company partners, customers, and investors, Shah-Bugaj will oversee the ongoing development and commercialization of Activ Surgical products, including ActivSight™ Intelligent Light, which aims to provide enhanced visualization and real-time, on-demand surgical insights in the operating room. (Photo: Business Wire)
Android Headlines
How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone without losing data
If you have recently decided to purchase a new phone and are worried about how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share different ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp from one device to another. Continue reading the article for more information.
