BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 24-year-old man is now charged in a deadly hit and run that happened last month in Brunswick County. On November 23, a pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on US-17 Business. At the time, the highway patrol was searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV with damage to the right front headlight and possible damage to right side mirror.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO