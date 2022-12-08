Read full article on original website
Timothy Iannone sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for 1996 rape, kidnapping
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A nearly three-decade-old case has come to a close. A judge has sentenced Timothy Iannone after he was found guilty on Monday of first degree rape and first degree kidnapping. 61-year-old Iannone will serve a mandatory 49.6 years to as much as 59.25...
Iannone found guilty of First Degree Rape and Kidnapping
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County jury has found Timothy Iannone guilty of First Degree Rape and First Degree Kidnapping. The verdict comes nearly three weeks after the trial began. According to evidence presented, Iannone kidnapped a female victim in 1996, “terrorized” her, and held...
Reaction to man sentenced to nearly 50 years prison after found guilty in 1996 rape case
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man found guilty in a 1996 rape case, will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. On Tuesday, December 13, a judge sentenced 61-year-old Timothy Iannone to between 49 and 59 years in prison, after he was found guilty of first degree rape and first degree kidnapping .
Man charged in Brunswick County fatal hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 24-year-old man is now charged in a deadly hit and run that happened last month in Brunswick County. On November 23, a pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on US-17 Business. At the time, the highway patrol was searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV with damage to the right front headlight and possible damage to right side mirror.
Man pleads guilty to murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than 5 years after the body of Mariah Kay Woods, 3, was found in Pender County, her mother’s boyfriend has pleaded guilty to the Onslow County girl’s murder. According to WCTI, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, reached a plea deal Monday. Kimrey...
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
Carolina Beach Detective recognized for digital forensic examination training
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach Police Department Detective has been recognized by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute. Detective Tice received an award as one of 50 top state and local NCFI graduates in the country trained in digital forensic examination techniques. A...
Forensic doctor identifies bones found by Plastic Ocean Project in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Bones were found during a litter pickup along U.S. 421 in New Hanover County on Sunday, December 11. Experts had to identify if the bones belonged to a human or an animal. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environment protection non-profit, was conducting...
New Hanover County Fire Rescue hosting Holiday Storytime
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is holding a special holiday event this Saturday. The family-fun will offer fire safety and holiday activities from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on December 17th. Holiday Storytime with Santa will take place at Wrightsboro Fire Station 11...
Appeals dismissed by NC Board of Elections in Jody Greene election case
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene is another step closer to being sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff. The NC Board of Elections confirms both appeals filed in protest to Greene’s election have been dismissed. Both appeals were filed not long after Greene won his bid to...
Ocean Isle Beach commissioners suspend fox penning plans
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners in Ocean Isle Beach have voted to suspend their decision to use fox penning as a way to protect turtle nests from foxes. Fox penning is when foxes are taken to a fenced-in farm or facility and chased by hunting dogs in training.
Pet Pals: 2-year old neutered cat looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 2-year old neutered male cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a ‘big boy’ who is extremely sweet and passionate about his playtime. He loves feathery toys, and likes seafood treats. If you’d like...
Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
Second portion of Hampstead bypass project to begin earlier than scheduled
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The proposed timeline of the Hampstead Bypass project is moving up, meaning construction on the second portion is expected to come sooner than originally planned. Recently, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization agreed to adjust multiple projects in the draft 2024-2033...
CFPUA advises homeowners to winter-ready their pipes as temperatures drop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to prepare your home’s pipes for the cold months ahead. Winter arrives in just eight days, with the Cape Fear already seeing three nights this fall below freezing. As temperatures drop, your pipes are put at risk of freezing or...
New Hanover County endowment list revealed
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some New Hanover County nonprofits are getting ready to see a boost in their funding. The New Hanover County Community endowment is preparing to distribute more than $9 million to over 100 organizations. The list has been announced and funding will begin soon. According to JC...
Pender County elementary school teacher wins national award
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A kindergarten and first grade teacher is celebrating her birthday with cake, ice cream and a surprise $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Jessica Barnette received the award at a schoolwide assembly Tuesday morning at Rocky Point Elementary School, where she was honored for her work in and out of the classroom.
Local ‘Saint Nick’ preparing to deliver gifts to kids, elderly, first responders
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is a man in the Cape Fear who most would say was destined to help at Christmas. Nicholas Newell was born on Christmas Day. Nine years ago, Newell founded the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation to bring joy to the young and old at Christmas. The foundation gives toys and gifts to more than 500 people in six states.
Oak Island votes to create paid parking contract, final vote to come next year
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear Region is discussing the possibility of implementing paid parking. The town council in Oak Island voted to move forward with creating a contract with Otto Connect for paid parking services at its meeting on Tuesday night. The company’s initial proposal supports parking enforcement from April 1st through September 30th with rates between $3 to $5 per hour.
Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018. He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in...
