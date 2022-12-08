Read full article on original website
House January 6 committee chairman says panel 'close to putting pens down' on final report
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Tuesday that the panel is "close to putting pens down" on its final report, which is slated for release by the end of this Congress.
Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
January 6 committee member says entirety of panel's work will be released in coming weeks
A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Former Trump deputy chief of staff Ornato, a key witness on Jan. 6, to appear before House committee
WASHINGTON — Tony Ornato, who was deputy White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, is expected to appear Tuesday for an interview before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the panel's plans said. Ornato is considered a key...
Trump Org. rests case on sour note in NY tax fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump
Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals will likely coincide with final report, member says
The release of any criminal referrals from the Jan. 6 committee will likely coincide with its final report, a panel member revealed Wednesday.
Iran likely to be ousted from U.N. women's body
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran appears set to be ousted from a U.N. women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.
Oversight Committee Released Final Report on Washington Commanders Probe
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released its final report on its investigation into the National Football League's handling of accusations against the Washington Commanders.
Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack.
Biden’s endless student loan scheme isn’t just horrible policy, it’s illegal
Biden’s endless student loan scheme isn’t just horrible policy that cost $155 billion, it’s also illegal. But borrowers have gone three years without paying.
Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents
WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
House Jan. 6 panel to issue final report week after next: CBS News Flash Dec. 9, 2022
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19 and will likely make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The House voted to repeal the military's COVID vaccine mandate in passing a sweeping $858 billion defense spending measure. And newly minted one and five dollar bills were signed, for the first time ever, by women: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Their signatures will appear on bills going into circulation next year.
Biden administration prepares for surge of migrants ahead of the forced end of a Trump-era border policy
As administration officials considered a border proposal reminiscent of the Trump era this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Ron Klain, President Joe Biden's chief of staff, with concerns, according to three sources with knowledge of the call.
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee to release final report in two weeks: Report
The Jan. 6 committee is set to release its final report on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) confirmed to NBC News that the committee was eyeing Dec. 21 as its release date. Earlier, two sources told the outlet that the committee was confident that all remaining work would be wrapped up by the week of Dec. 19, with the report coming sometime that week. Those working on the committee had previously expressed confidence that the report would be finished and released soon.
zycrypto.com
US Rep Maxine Says A Subpoena On FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Is “On The Table” As Calls For His Probe Intensify
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has confirmed they will subpoena Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) if the disgraced ex-FTX CEO fails to turn up for a probe session at Capitol Hill following an earlier “request.”. Waters made the comments earlier today while responding to claims that she did...
