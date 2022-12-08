ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
Cheddar News

Slump in Tech Stocks Helps Send Wall Street to Another Loss

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) More weakness in tech stocks sent Wall Street mostly lower after another day of wobbly trading. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower Wednesday, its fifth straight loss. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with tech companies, lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just barely in the green. Treasury yields fell. Campbell Soup rose after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Carvana plunged as fears grew that the online car seller could file for bankruptcy. Crude oil prices fell again. More data on inflation and consumer sentiment is due at the end of the week.
AFP

Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears

Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to cap worst week since September

Stocks slid into the close Friday, capping a challenging week for investors that saw the S&P 500 decline in four of five trading sessions. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, all three major indexes were lower, with the S&P 500 off 0.7%, the Dow off 0.9%, and the Nasdaq down 0.7%.
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Seeing Considerable Volatility Following Recent Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have seen considerable volatility over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
WRAL

Betting on a market bounce? You may be waiting a while

CNN — 'Tis the season for Wall Street strategists to pack their clients' inboxes with market predictions for 2023. A lot of what pours in around this time of year is fascinating and rigorous research, but a lot is also moot. It's simply impossible to predict what will happen over the next 365 days and how that might impact markets: At the end of last year, Goldman Sachs analysts predicted that the S&P 500 would close out 2022 at 5,100 points. Morgan Stanley predicted a more bearish 4,400. The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 3,934.

