Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
JPMorgan's quant guru says it's time to sell energy stocks as massive outperformance relative to oil prices isn't likely to last
A tactical trade in energy stocks is shaping up after oil prices have erased all of their 2022 gains. JPMorgan recommends investors sell energy stocks to capitalize on the performance divergence between oil and energy stocks. "The catalyst for convergence would be a pullback in the broad equity market," Kolanovic...
NVIDIA Stock Could Rise Over 10%, Says Wall Street
According to Wall Street consensus estimates, the chip maker's stock could rise 11% within the next 12 months. Here's what you need to know.
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
US stocks stretch losing streak as China trade slump underscores recession fears
The S&P 500 was looking at a fifth straight loss as recession warnings and interest rate fears ramp up.
Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Lululemon, Broadcom, Bath & Body Works - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday December 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Fed Decision In Sight. U.S. equity moved cautiously higher Friday as traders looked to close out a difficult week highlight by a sharp pullback in Treasury yields and added concerns over a near-term recession.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
Slump in Tech Stocks Helps Send Wall Street to Another Loss
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) More weakness in tech stocks sent Wall Street mostly lower after another day of wobbly trading. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower Wednesday, its fifth straight loss. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with tech companies, lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just barely in the green. Treasury yields fell. Campbell Soup rose after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Carvana plunged as fears grew that the online car seller could file for bankruptcy. Crude oil prices fell again. More data on inflation and consumer sentiment is due at the end of the week.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
U.S. stocks extend Monday’s losses with S&P 500 booking 4-day losing streak as recession fears mount
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Tuesday to build on the previous session’s losses, as Wall Street bank executives warned of possible recession and investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening path after better-than-expected economic data. How stocks traded. S&P 500 fell 57.58 points, or 1.4%,...
Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears
Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to cap worst week since September
Stocks slid into the close Friday, capping a challenging week for investors that saw the S&P 500 decline in four of five trading sessions. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, all three major indexes were lower, with the S&P 500 off 0.7%, the Dow off 0.9%, and the Nasdaq down 0.7%.
4 Chip Stocks That Are Down and out This December
Macroeconomic headwinds and recently imposed regulations on chip sales have marred the chip and semiconductor industry’s performance. In this backdrop, it could be wise to avoid chip stocks NVIDIA (NVDA),...
U.S. Stocks Seeing Considerable Volatility Following Recent Sell-Off
(RTTNews) - Stocks have seen considerable volatility over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is...
S&P 500 climbs to snap 5-day losing streak as investors assess recession risks
US stocks climbed on Thursday, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-day losing streak. Markets had been weighed earlier by fears the Fed will keep rates higher for longer amid resilient economic data. But on Thursday, the Labor Department reported that claims for unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to 230,000 last...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
Stocks, bond yields dip as U.S. data muddies Fed rates outlook
NEW YORK/MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise.
Betting on a market bounce? You may be waiting a while
CNN — 'Tis the season for Wall Street strategists to pack their clients' inboxes with market predictions for 2023. A lot of what pours in around this time of year is fascinating and rigorous research, but a lot is also moot. It's simply impossible to predict what will happen over the next 365 days and how that might impact markets: At the end of last year, Goldman Sachs analysts predicted that the S&P 500 would close out 2022 at 5,100 points. Morgan Stanley predicted a more bearish 4,400. The S&P 500 closed on Friday at 3,934.
