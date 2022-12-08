Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's producer is teasing how different Kang is from Thanos. Stephen Broussard talked to Total Film about the MCU's beginnig to Phase 5. It's hard not to bring up Thanos is some way, shape or form even as these movies gain some distance from The Infinity Saga. Despite a new phase, people are still wondering how Jonathan Majors' villain will be different than Josh Brolin's philosopher brawler. It feels like Kang will be relying on technology a lot more than Thanos did. However, it remains a point in the time-traveler's favor that the actor who plays him didn't get into that kind of ridiculous shape for no reason. It feels like there will be Conquering of a "hands-on" method as well. If he posed no real threat to Ant-Man, then why were so many fans scared for poor Paul Rudd after the first trailer dropped? It seems like Kang is going to hit the scene with a splash in his first time being the true antagonist of a story in the MCU. Check out what the producer had to say about those differences down below!

