Litter of rescue puppies need help getting from Puerto Rico to Buffalo to get adopted
A family with ties to Buffalo has cared for the puppies since they were born in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. They're now ready for their permanent homes.
Wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain could lead to slippery roads Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before the weekend and potential for lake effect snow comes around, Western New York will play host to a wintry and messy Thursday. The strong low pressure system that has brought blizzard conditions to the upper Midwest and tornadoes to the south will move into the Great Lakes Thursday and bring with it rounds of showers and breezy conditions through Friday. The most attention though is on the first round of showers that will move in Thursday morning, with rain potentially falling as sleet or freezing rain when this warmer weather system meets Western New York's colder air.
College basketball roundup: Bonnies fall, Eagles soar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 24 points as the Iona men's basketball team beat Saint Bonaventure 72-57 on Sunday. Joseph added 10 rebounds for the Gaels (6-2). Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Daniss Jenkins recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).
