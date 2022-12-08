BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before the weekend and potential for lake effect snow comes around, Western New York will play host to a wintry and messy Thursday. The strong low pressure system that has brought blizzard conditions to the upper Midwest and tornadoes to the south will move into the Great Lakes Thursday and bring with it rounds of showers and breezy conditions through Friday. The most attention though is on the first round of showers that will move in Thursday morning, with rain potentially falling as sleet or freezing rain when this warmer weather system meets Western New York's colder air.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO