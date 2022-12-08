ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What snow in the West means for the Midwest

By Chip Brewster
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — A snow storm out West is set to make its way to the Great Lakes while pulling moisture from the Gulf. That system is expected to move into the Midwest.

WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates dug into the near-term forecast and the long-term outlook on this week’s Watching Winter Live . See the full show in the video above.

Storm Team 8 forecast

Topics included:

  • The La Niña weather pattern continues – what this means for the rest of the season
  • A review of the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s (NOAA) full season outlook
  • The state of drought across the country
  • Current storm systems and their potential paths
  • Major storms are looking likely for next week with heavy snow in the North and severe storms in the South
  • What current models show for the long-range outlook (10+ days from now)
  • Reviewing the historical probability of a white Christmas
  • Taking viewer questions about weather patterns and meteorology

Watching Winter Live streams each week and always takes viewer questions. Ask yours using the form below and we’ll try include it in our next livestream!

