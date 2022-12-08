ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor unveils design for new 18-story high-rise development

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have spent years talking about creating high-rise affordable housing downtown and now new drawings show what it could look like. Working with design consultant SmithGroup, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission has unveiled a full set of architectural renderings showing its latest plans for two connected towers on the former YMCA property known as the Y Lot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning

ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
ALBION, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

University of Michigan Health moves to purchase Sparrow Health System

University of Michigan Health's board has announced the purchase of Sparrow Health System.With an $800 million investment, UM Health plans to expand clinical care services to Mid-Michigan residents, a Thursday evening release said."This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care and allows us to accelerate growth and continue our 126-year commitment to providing world-class care close to home," Sparrow Health System Board Chair John Pirich said in a statement.The two health systems began working together in 2019 surrounding pediatric services, leading to further collaborations and agreements. "The partnership with University of Michigan Health...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

