FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the 10 highest-paid deans at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The deans of University of Michigan’s core graduate programs, as well as the liberal arts undergraduate school, make the largest annual salaries out of all deans on the Ann Arbor campus. Human Resources at UM has released annual salary data on all employees across the...
Ann Arbor unveils design for new 18-story high-rise development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have spent years talking about creating high-rise affordable housing downtown and now new drawings show what it could look like. Working with design consultant SmithGroup, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission has unveiled a full set of architectural renderings showing its latest plans for two connected towers on the former YMCA property known as the Y Lot.
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
Ann Arbor planning up to $2.4M in improvements to city ice arena
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is planning a potentially $2.4 million overhaul of Buhr Park Ice Arena. City Council voted last week to apply for Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant funding for the project, which includes accessibility and sustainability improvements. Grants ranging from $100,000 to $1 million...
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning
ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
Member with expiring term appointed to another vacated Chelsea School Board seat
CHELSEA, MI - A member of the Chelsea School Board with an expiring term will serve another two years in an effort to bring stability to the board. Laura Bush, whose term expires at the close of 2022, was selected during the board’s Monday, Dec. 12 meeting to fill the seat of outgoing board member Tammy Lehman, who resigned last month.
New elementary schools, natatorium part of second phase of AAPS bond plan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Some of Ann Arbor’s neighborhood elementary schools built in the 1960s and ‘70s could be replaced with new buildings during the second phase of the district’s extensive capital bond construction. The second phase of Ann Arbor Public Schools’ bond plan recommends construction of...
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for new Border-to-Border Trail connection
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have OK’d a new agreement for a key Border-to-Border Trail connection. City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 5 meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with Washtenaw County to create a pedestrian tunnel pathway under the railroad between Bandemer and Barton parks, a project long in the works.
Citing cost increases, Ypsilanti Township to review contract with county sheriff for policing
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The price of keeping sheriff’s deputes on patrol in Washtenaw County is rising and Ypsilanti Township officials say they’ll be considering other options. The township is the largest of roughly 10 municipalities and public entities that contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office...
Ann Arbor Huron High School ‘in a hold’ after threat to ‘shoot up’ school
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Huron High School is currently “in a hold” in classrooms after learning of a threat made on social media. The Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed officers are working with Ann Arbor Public Schools to identify the source of the social media post, made via Instagram, that threatened to “shoot up” the school on Friday, Dec. 9.
Macomb County school district cancels Friday classes due to 'too many illnesses'
Students who attend one Macomb County school district will get an extra day to their weekend after classes were canceled for Friday, but not for a reason you’d expect.
Boblo documentary, Q&A with director coming up at Michigan Theater
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Watch “Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale,” and learn more about the amusement park and the boats that brought people to it at one of the Michigan Theater’s upcoming events. The documentary will show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the theater...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
Supreme Court won’t hear Title IX case involving MSU’s swim team
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University’s decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over. The case was one of many the high court rejected Monday. As is typical, the justices...
U of M’s Michigan Medicine to buy Sparrow Health System
The University is expected to announce the deal Thursday.
University of Michigan Health moves to purchase Sparrow Health System
University of Michigan Health's board has announced the purchase of Sparrow Health System.With an $800 million investment, UM Health plans to expand clinical care services to Mid-Michigan residents, a Thursday evening release said."This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care and allows us to accelerate growth and continue our 126-year commitment to providing world-class care close to home," Sparrow Health System Board Chair John Pirich said in a statement.The two health systems began working together in 2019 surrounding pediatric services, leading to further collaborations and agreements. "The partnership with University of Michigan Health...
Michigan rail workers to rally after lawmakers forced labor deal
ROYAL OAK, MI – A national rail strike was avoided earlier this month. But rail workers are still pushing for better working conditions after federal lawmakers approved a labor contract between companies and unions. In Michigan, a union will gather Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Royal Oak to support a...
