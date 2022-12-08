ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colesville, MD

Brews & Barrels (Kentlands) Sets Opening Date for Second Location (Owings Mills)

Brews & Barrels opened its first location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood in February 2020. Just over two and a half years later, a second Brews & Barrels is set to open at 9433 Common Brook Rd at Owings Mills New Town on Tuesday, December 20. It will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Artful Gourmet Bistro. The restaurant offers American fare, including crab cakes, various salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more. At the bar, whiskey and beer are featured prominently, but they carry spirits in every category. The restaurant group also owns the recently opened Creek Lodge Bar & Grill in Rockville and Vine Alley, also located in the Kentlands.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi Has Liquor License Hearing on Thursday

Last month we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am and hopes to reopen later in the month. Full statement from Chef Tony’s from last month can be seen below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
New Pakistani Restaurant Now Open

Zaiqa BBQ & Karahi is now open at 12945 Wisteria Dr in Germantown, the former site of Eastern Kabobs. The owners took over the location in September and have since remodeled the dining room and created a new menu with a new head chef. Zaiqa tells us they specialize in authentic Pakistani cuisine, which they say is not readily available in the area. Menu items include the Chicken Shinwari Karahi, “a traditional Peshawari delicacy, chicken cooked with black pepper, tomatoes, and green chilies on a high flame, garnished with fresh coriander leaves and ginger” as well as a variety of Biryani and Kebab dishes.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg to Temporarily Close on December 13

Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg will be temporarily closing next week to complete renovations at the gym. Signage on the front door reads, “We are working on an upgraded club! We temporarily close on 12/13 at 9pm and plan to re-open tentatively on 12/30. Further communication will be posted!” The Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center briefly closed for renovations back in November.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Upcoming Lakeforest Mall Meetings

WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, will present their latest plan for Lakeforest Mall on Wednesday, January 4 at 1pm at Asbury Methodist Village (409 Russell Avenue) in Gaithersburg. According to the Village News, “Guests should enter via the Gatehouse at 301 Odendhal Avenue and continue straight. The Rosborough Cultural Arts & Wellness Center is on the right (building 409) with parking across the street. Additionally, the City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Playful Pack is Coming to Travilah Square

Playful Pack is opening one of two upcoming Montgomery County locations in the Travilah Square shopping center. Playful Pack is a daycare and boarding facility for dogs. Its other MoCo location is coming soon to Germantown. It will be taking over the location that is currently vacant, but was previously home to Kimo Sushi and Victoria Nail Salon, on Darnestown Rd. across the side of 7-Eleven and across the side of Trader Joe’s. The doggy daycare has locations in Northern Virginia and Annapolis. Playful Pack offers the following services and features, including:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square

Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location

Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Montgomery County Launches Maryland’s First ‘EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive Program’ to Share Information and Reduce Cost of Buying Electric Vehicles

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be helping residents find discounts on electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of its new “EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentives” web page. The program is the first in Maryland where a local jurisdiction is partnering directly with local automobile dealerships to provide incentives and discounts for EV purchases.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Collision with Rollover Blocks Part of Georgia Avenue Monday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision at Georgia Avenue and Hathaway Drive at approximately 7pm on Monday night in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision involves two vehicles. Non life-threatening injuries are being evaluated and some lanes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MoCo Sous Chef Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

A Silver Spring man is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket at the Latino Market & Jewelry 2505 Ennalls Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Montgomery County man claims top prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A dash of Lottery luck recently gave...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Montgomery Parks Seeks Suggestions From the Public for Nature Center Programming

The public is encouraged to submit ideas via the nature center community input survey. Montgomery Parks is seeking input from community members about facility hours and the types of programs they would like to see at Montgomery Parks nature centers. The department has launched a nature center community input survey for people to provide feedback. The survey can be accessed online at https://mocoparks.org/NatureInput through the end of January 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

