This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School Calendar
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
mocoshow.com
Brews & Barrels (Kentlands) Sets Opening Date for Second Location (Owings Mills)
Brews & Barrels opened its first location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood in February 2020. Just over two and a half years later, a second Brews & Barrels is set to open at 9433 Common Brook Rd at Owings Mills New Town on Tuesday, December 20. It will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Artful Gourmet Bistro. The restaurant offers American fare, including crab cakes, various salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more. At the bar, whiskey and beer are featured prominently, but they carry spirits in every category. The restaurant group also owns the recently opened Creek Lodge Bar & Grill in Rockville and Vine Alley, also located in the Kentlands.
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi Has Liquor License Hearing on Thursday
Last month we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am and hopes to reopen later in the month. Full statement from Chef Tony’s from last month can be seen below:
mocoshow.com
New Pakistani Restaurant Now Open
Zaiqa BBQ & Karahi is now open at 12945 Wisteria Dr in Germantown, the former site of Eastern Kabobs. The owners took over the location in September and have since remodeled the dining room and created a new menu with a new head chef. Zaiqa tells us they specialize in authentic Pakistani cuisine, which they say is not readily available in the area. Menu items include the Chicken Shinwari Karahi, “a traditional Peshawari delicacy, chicken cooked with black pepper, tomatoes, and green chilies on a high flame, garnished with fresh coriander leaves and ginger” as well as a variety of Biryani and Kebab dishes.
mocoshow.com
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg to Temporarily Close on December 13
Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg will be temporarily closing next week to complete renovations at the gym. Signage on the front door reads, “We are working on an upgraded club! We temporarily close on 12/13 at 9pm and plan to re-open tentatively on 12/30. Further communication will be posted!” The Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center briefly closed for renovations back in November.
mocoshow.com
Upcoming Lakeforest Mall Meetings
WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, will present their latest plan for Lakeforest Mall on Wednesday, January 4 at 1pm at Asbury Methodist Village (409 Russell Avenue) in Gaithersburg. According to the Village News, “Guests should enter via the Gatehouse at 301 Odendhal Avenue and continue straight. The Rosborough Cultural Arts & Wellness Center is on the right (building 409) with parking across the street. Additionally, the City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.”
mocoshow.com
Playful Pack is Coming to Travilah Square
Playful Pack is opening one of two upcoming Montgomery County locations in the Travilah Square shopping center. Playful Pack is a daycare and boarding facility for dogs. Its other MoCo location is coming soon to Germantown. It will be taking over the location that is currently vacant, but was previously home to Kimo Sushi and Victoria Nail Salon, on Darnestown Rd. across the side of 7-Eleven and across the side of Trader Joe’s. The doggy daycare has locations in Northern Virginia and Annapolis. Playful Pack offers the following services and features, including:
mocoshow.com
Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square
Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
mocoshow.com
Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location
Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
mocoshow.com
National Weather Service Increases Projected Ice Totals For Potential Thursday Morning Winter Weather; First Pencil Prediction
The National Weather Service has upped its projected ice totals for Thursday morning in the map it released earlier this afternoon (seen above in the featured photo). A little more than 1/3 of MoCo is now projected to get .1-.25” of ice with the other 2/3 or so at .01-.1”
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Launches Maryland’s First ‘EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive Program’ to Share Information and Reduce Cost of Buying Electric Vehicles
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be helping residents find discounts on electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of its new “EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentives” web page. The program is the first in Maryland where a local jurisdiction is partnering directly with local automobile dealerships to provide incentives and discounts for EV purchases.
mocoshow.com
Two Dogs Rescued and Resuscitated After Postal Worker Calls 9-1-1 Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire in Kensington when a postal worker called 9-1-1 after smelling smoke and hearing fire alarms going off in a home on Dewey Rd Tuesday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Per Piringer, there...
mocoshow.com
Collision with Rollover Blocks Part of Georgia Avenue Monday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision at Georgia Avenue and Hathaway Drive at approximately 7pm on Monday night in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision involves two vehicles. Non life-threatening injuries are being evaluated and some lanes...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Sous Chef Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
A Silver Spring man is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket at the Latino Market & Jewelry 2505 Ennalls Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Montgomery County man claims top prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A dash of Lottery luck recently gave...
Hair Designer, Mother Of Three Remembered By Community After Being Gunned Down In Waldorf Home
The community is rallying around a Maryland mother's family after she was found shot and killed, possibly by her husband, who has been identified as a leading suspect, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnda Wood, a 32-year-old mother of three was found shot to death in her...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Seeks Suggestions From the Public for Nature Center Programming
The public is encouraged to submit ideas via the nature center community input survey. Montgomery Parks is seeking input from community members about facility hours and the types of programs they would like to see at Montgomery Parks nature centers. The department has launched a nature center community input survey for people to provide feedback. The survey can be accessed online at https://mocoparks.org/NatureInput through the end of January 2023.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
